Figures released by The Princes Trust show that under 25-year-olds accounted for 60 per cent of the job losses during the coronavirus pandemic but recruitment consultant, Patrick Lonergan reassures young people in the North East that there are plenty of upcoming opportunities. *

The report found that youth unemployment caused by the pandemic will continue to rise, due to longer-term structural changes in labour markets. The cost in lost earnings and damage to employment prospects to young people entering the labour market this year is forecast to be more than £14billion over the next seven years.

Patrick Lonergan, director of Patrick Lonergan Recruitment, a recruitment expert based in the North East, said: “Unfortunately, the economic consequences of the lockdowns and the pandemic, have disproportionately affected the youngest workers.

“Those under 25, including those who have recently completed higher education, are facing long lasting economic consequences, with youth unemployment set to increase further throughout the country’s recovery. However, the government’s levelling-up agenda is already starting to pave the way for new opportunities here in the North East.

The government is set to invest £20million into the Teesworks Offshore Manufacturing Centre, on the River Tees, to revitalise the North East’s industrial heritage. Alongside the freeport status granted to Teesport, this investment will create hundreds of skilled engineering and manufacturing jobs as well as 1,500 indirect jobs in the area. The redevelopment of the former steelworks site, Teesworks, will also deliver huge opportunities.

Patrick continued: “The investment to drive the levelling-up agenda in the North East, along with the green revolution, will create thousands of skilled and expert jobs in and around Teesside over the next few years. Teesside is well known for its industrial heritage, and the local knowledge will provide young workers with a great opportunity to find their footing on the career ladder, whether they are returning to work or as a first job after studying.”

