A North East digital branding and design agency has appointed a new web developer to assist with current projects, as well as future planned rebuilds and new website launches.

Bespoke website, marketing, and branding experts Vida Creative has recently appointed Gemma Robinson as web developer.

Gemma, who specialises in front-end development, joins the Ouseburn based team in working with a range of ambitious clients in the events, tech, finance, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The team at Vida Creative build high-end WordPress websites, UX/UI design, and bespoke digital solutions. Existing projects include new website builds for North East based Blu Sky Chartered Accountants and educational video tagging software providers VEO.

Gemma brings over four years’ experience in the field, having previously held junior developer and web developer positions in Birmingham based agencies. She has recently relocated back to the North East, to her hometown in North Tyneside.

Vida Creative Co-Founder, Henry Coggin, said: “We’re delighted to further grow our talented team. Currently and over the next few months we will be working on some exciting website redesigns and rebuilds, which was why we felt it best we further grow our web development skillset by welcoming Gemma onboard.

“More and more businesses are choosing to enhance and optimise their online presence as we emerge from a gruelling year. We’ve noticed a clear behaviour shift, with companies now looking to thrive, rather than just survive. We’re lucky to work with and support some fantastic local and UK wide businesses and we’re really looking forward to unveiling our latest projects.”

“The Vida team are able to offer the whole package, website design, development, content, branding and marketing. We plan to continue helping businesses navigate a post-lockdown world and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the office.”

To find out more about the Vida Creative team, projects and services, visit www.vidacreative.co.uk.