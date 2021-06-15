Staff members at a renowned North East dental group are all smiles after being named the best dental team in the UK, in recognition of outstanding commitment to patient care throughout COVID-19.

The Honour Health Group, which has clinics in Ponteland, Jesmond and Stanley, has won the prestigious title of Dental Team of the Year at the national Dental Awards 2021.

This is the third year in a row that Honour Health has achieved recognition on the national dental stage, having been awarded Practice of the Year in 2020 and Dental Team of the Year in 2019.

Principal dentist Dr Onkar Dhanoya has been at the helm of Honour Health for 35 years. He opened the first of his three practices in Stanley in 1986, followed by Jesmond in 2001 and Ponteland in 2015. Many members of the Honour Health team work across all three practices in Ponteland, Jesmond and Stanley, caring for patients throughout the North East.

Dr Dhanoya said: “Winning Dental Team of the Year 2021 is a fantastic accolade for our staff, and it’s a great privilege to bring a national award back to the North East for the third year running. This year, the recognition of our work is all the more special because of what we’ve gone through together as a team in recent months.

“COVID-19 threw up unprecedented challenges for us, and for the dental industry as a whole. The way our team reacted to these challenges proves just how well we are able to pull together in a crisis. I’m very proud of how everyone looked after each other and our patients during such an uncertain time.

“During the first lockdown, when the initial closure of dental clinics meant that we couldn’t physically see our patients, our dentists were still here, triaging patients over the phone, providing advice and reassurance. The team also collected and delivered donations to our local food bank, and donated scrubs and PPE to St Oswald’s Hospice and local hospitals.

“In May 2020, two of our clinics were designated as Urgent Dental Care Centres, which enabled us to see those most in need of dental care. Our team worked tirelessly during this time, while adapting to our new COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures to keep everybody safe.

“In summer 2020 we were able to take steps to resume routine care and treatment at all of our practices, and since then it’s been all hands on deck to see as many patients as possible. Everyone has really gone the extra mile to deliver consistently high standards of care for our patients. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our patients for their loyalty and patience during this time, as we’ve adapted to our ‘new normal’.

“This award truly represents the talented, committed group of people working at Honour Health. The unwavering dedication of every dentist, hygienist, dental nurse and receptionist throughout COVID-19 means that we are now stronger than ever and looking forward to the future.

“We are pleased to be seeing an increasing demand for our services and we are in the process of expanding our team of dentists and dental hygienists across our practices.”

The Dental Awards is considered throughout the industry to be the most original and respected awards programme in UK dentistry. The event, which has been held for more than 20 years, seeks to recognise outstanding individuals and teams whose dedication and drive continues to raise standards throughout the UK dentistry profession.

For Honour Health’s entry, the team provided examples of team training and development, evidence of team leadership and happiness, examples of how they have gone beyond the regular duty of care, how they have connected with the local community, and patient testimonials. Each category was judged by a panel of leading dental experts and key opinion leaders within their respective fields, representing a broad range of disciplines and dental associations.

Dentists at Honour Health have a broad range of interests including Invisalign, aesthetic dentistry, dental implants and endodontics. Honour Health has a range of advanced facilities include a dedicated dental implant suite, an Itero scanner for digital treatment planning and Invisalign smile outcome simulations, and an operating microscope for complex endodontic treatment.

The group has also invested in a state-of-the-art EMS Airflow hygiene system, which is the only method that is suitable for sub-gingival cleaning during hygienist appointments. Airflow quickly and comfortably removes staining and biofilm during hygiene appointments, for brighter, healthier smiles.

For further information about Honour Health, visit www.honourhealth.co.uk