A North East engineering firm has opened a new geotechnical department as it looks to expand its operations and improve customer service.

The move by Newcastle-based RWO will see a range of ground construction services, including oil and rock, underground water, site and structural condition engineering and assessment expertise, available alongside the firm’s current structural and civil engineering services.

Headed up by experienced geo-environmental engineer Chris Rudd, who has worked in geotechnical and contaminated land ground investigation, geotechnical interpretation, coal mining legacy, land remediation, landfill engineering and waste classification, the department will be based at a new office in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

RWO, which currently employs 35 people across its North East and Yorkshire offices, and is targeting sales revenues of £3 million within the next 12 months, is seeing strong demand for geotechnical expertise from clients and new business requiring additional engineering support.

The geotechnical team is expected to grow as workloads increase in the coming months and the firm is currently recruiting additional specialist engineers and technicians to meet demand.

Managing director Ross Oakley said that the firm’s success is based on its ability to deliver services that add value and provide effective engineering solutions for complex problems.

He added: “We are really excited to launch our geotechnical engineering capabilities, which will complement our technical and advisory service arms. It’s a great advantage to our clients to have access to cost effective geotechnical services as well as structural and engineering support from the same company.”

Chris Rudd said RWO’s move to provide a geotechnical services arm was part of the company’s vision to provide clients with a full suite of high-quality technical engineering services.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of building a highly skilled, well-resourced and dedicated team to meet the client needs as the firm moves ahead in the coming months despite the challenging economic conditions. We see opportunities across the UK as construction and the new homes sector continue to invest, with some great projects coming online.”

Working with leading house builders and construction companies, RWO provides planning, flood risk analysis, design expertise and local authority sewage adoption agreements among a range of engineering support for regional and national house builders and construction and infrastructure projects.