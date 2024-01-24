North East Environmental Consultancy Celebrates Team Growth

Founder and director at Biodiverse Consulting, Vicki Mordue, with new finance manager, Neil Wilson. Credit: Lee Dobson

Northumberland-based environmental consultancy, Biodiverse Consulting, is continuing its strong recruitment drive this month, having invested in a new senior hire.

Finance manager, Neil Wilson, joins the team with a wealth of experience, having been the previous managing director of North East software firm, Mandata.

Biodiverse Consulting’s founder and director, Vicki Mordue, said: “We enjoyed an incredibly successful year last year, throughout which we invested in a host of new talent and resources to support the demand for our specialist environmental services.

“We are thrilled to begin 2024 by welcoming Neil into our growing team, and with mandatory changes to environmental legislation due to come into force in February, he joins us at a pivotal moment for our industry.”

Mr Wilson will be responsible for the streamlining of operations and services at the company, whilst also overseeing its ongoing investment in software and technology. Speaking on his new role, he said: “I am delighted to have joined the team here at Biodiverse Consulting.

“Sharing their passion for balancing business with biodiversity, I feel incredibly inspired by their work to support nature’s recovery. With plans for exponential growth on the horizon, I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting period.”

Established in 2019, Biodiverse Consulting has grown year-on-year and now has 16 team members. It is also actively recruiting more environmental talent.

Ms Mordue continued: “Looking to the year ahead, we will continue to pursue our ambitious growth plans by further expanding our team and investing in a new southern office. Indeed, our latest recruitment drive will see us welcome onboard a southern-based ecologist, helping boost our presence in this region.”

Biodiverse Consulting was founded in 2019 to help companies in the built environment sector achieve sustainable and responsible development. It primarily provides ecology services and specialises in biodiversity net gain (BNG) and nutrient neutrality.

It has a range of clients, including Dysart Developments, Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, Pegasus Homes, and The Wildlife Trusts. It is actively recruiting more ecologists across the UK to join its expanding team.