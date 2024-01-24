Energy Saving Tips: how can businesses save energy in break rooms?

With recent rises in business energy prices, and government help for businesses soon coming to an end, a Newcastle-based energy assessment expert is providing helpful energy saving advice.

Building compliance and energy assessment experts, Green Zone Surveys, is offering handy tips to try and use less energy and save on your business energy bills.

Saving energy in your break rooms

With energy prices continuing to rise, this will have a knock-on effect on businesses’ wallets, but there are measures to take to try and use less energy.

A company’s break room, or staff room, is one of the rooms employees will spend a lot of time in , so there is a lot to be aware of when it comes to limiting energy consumption, for example – TVs and screens.

Think about the size and types of screen you use. If you’re concerned about energy consumption, look at an energy-efficient LCD TV, which will use less power than a plasma equivalent. Use less energy on standby. Modern TVs should use less energy when on standby – check this before purchasing your next screen. Generally, turning off appliances at the wall can also make significant savings. Look for the right label. When purchasing a TV or screen, look out for the Energy-Saving Trust recommended label, which ensures you’re getting optimised energy-saving features for your money. Don’t always look on the bright side. Turning down brightness settings or switching on your TV’s ambient light sensor can reduce power consumption. If you’re simply listening to radio channels, it’s also worth using the radio screen blanking feature, which is a handy way to save energy.

Using energy audits to identify cost-saving opportunities

According to Green Zone Surveys, businesses can also potentially offset rising costs and become more energy efficient, through implementing the recommendations in a commercial energy audit.

Conducting a commercial energy audit can identify opportunities to reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions and save money, by offering recommendations and allowing businesses to make informed decisions on what changes need to be made.

Technical Manager, Ben Palmer, said: “Energy audits can reveal areas where energy is being used inefficiently, which could lead to significant cost savings of up to 17%, on average, each year.

“How much energy and where it is consumed is not static year on year, and an energy audit can show where changes have occurred and if a business has improved or reduced their consumption.”

An audit can also help to determine how to best invest in energy-efficiency technologies, such as LED lighting, energy-efficient plant and equipment, or energy monitoring systems.

Green Zone Surveys (UK) Ltd can provide Level 1, 2 or 3 energy audits, using their revolutionary audit software GreenAudit, in compliance with the methodology outlined in with ISO 50002 or BS EN 16247: 2012.

As one of the UK's longest established providers of building and energy compliance surveys, Green Zone has been there since the beginning and has worked alongside businesses of all different sizes in a variety of industries.

