North East Experts on a Global Mission to Transform Local Business Productivity

Kim English and Colin Hastings, directors of Business Transformation Associates (BTA), have made a name for themselves as global leaders in manufacturing efficiency, travelling regularly to the USA, Canada, and Europe to transform the fortunes of businesses across a range of sectors.

But now, with a deep commitment to their roots in the North East, the pair based in their office in Cramlington are on a mission to deliver the same world-class impact for local companies right on their doorstep.

With decades of hands-on experience in improving production processes, cutting waste, and driving profitability, BTA specialises in working directly with the people on the shop floor—those who know the products, processes, and problems best. Their approach is collaborative, not prescriptive, ensuring long-lasting improvements that stick.

“We don’t just tell people what to do—we work with the teams who make things happen,” said Kim. “When staff are involved in identifying the solutions, the results are far more sustainable.”

With backgrounds rooted in the automotive and engineering sectors, both Kim and Colin honed their expertise through intensive training with Toyota in the USA and Japan, and in leadership roles across several manufacturing organisations. Since founding BTA in 2012, they’ve brought their complementary skillsets together—Kim focusing on systems, Colin on processes—to achieve results fast.

“We’ve saved businesses from closure, prevented redundancies, and delivered operational efficiency gains in excess of 40%,” said Colin. “That’s millions of pounds in value—at a fraction of the cost.”

“Many people assume working with us will be expensive,” added Kim. “But time and again, the savings we uncover dwarf the investment required to bring us in—it pales into insignificance.”

While BTA continues to support international clients, the team is now focused on helping manufacturers across the North East navigate rising costs and economic uncertainty.

“We’re passionate about supporting North East manufacturing,” said Kim. “We want to help local businesses become leaner, more resilient, and more competitive, especially in tough times.”

One recent example includes a growing precision engineering company in North Tyneside, Expert Precision Engineering, where BTA helped streamline production, implement ISO 9001 standards, and introduce strategic KPIs. The result? Significant improvements in efficiency, quality control, and customer satisfaction.

As part of their commitment to supporting the regional economy, Kim and Colin have also been appointed Experts in Residence at the Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC), providing free advice and support to local companies looking to improve productivity.

“It’s a fantastic initiative that opens doors for smaller businesses who may not have thought expert help was within reach,” said Colin. “We’re proud to be part of it and we look forward to helping many more businesses in the region.”