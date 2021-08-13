A NORTH EAST furniture store is reaching new heights – with the opening of a new top floor.

Harrison and Brown at Holmeside, Sunderland has added to its offering to customers with the unveiling of The Loft, using the building’s fifth floor to showcase a selection of contemporary and unusual furniture.

The new level adds to the already existing items available throughout the store, which prides itself on furniture for every room of the house along with a host of unique accessories.

Owner Mandy Brown said the decision to utilise the top floor made sense for the business.

“We had this fantastic space that was just not being used and I realised it was an opportunity for us to increase our stock and include some new and really different items that we haven’t really had before,” she said.

“We’ve got some real statement furniture and hopefully people will be surprised and delighted to see things they aren’t likely to find anywhere else.”

The store stocks living room, dining room and bedroom furniture along with beds, carpets, tables and accessories and even has its own on-site tearoom and café.

For further information visit www.harrisonandbrown.co.uk