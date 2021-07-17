Introducing ‘Castro’s’ – the latest addition to the Vaulkhard Group portfolio

One of the region’s largest independent hospitality operators has confirmed opening plans for its new Cuban-inspired bar and restaurant in Newcastle city centre.

The Vaulkhard Group’s new venture, Castro’s, will host the best Latin-inspired food, drink, and cocktails from Wednesday 21st July at its location on Hood Street, formerly the Beeronomy site, which the group purchased from Newcastle Building Society.

Over the last two months, Harry Vaulkhard and the Vaulkhard Leisure team have been creating what they believe to be Newcastle’s first authentic independent Cuban Bar.

Mirroring the government’s roadmap on restrictions lifting, Castro’s will offer both vertical drinking and table service for its customers. The Vaulkhard Group, which also owns the likes of Blakes and Barluga in central Newcastle, said that the bar and restaurant will also host outdoor space for al fresco dining.

The North East’s largest rum selection can be found within Castro’s, while the food menu will follow a Cuban theme, mixing traditional chicken, fish and rice dishes with twists from its neighboring Caribbean islands and South America. The venue will also feature a hidden secret bar which will host salsa dance classes, rum sessions, cocktail masterclasses, and a private booking area.

The Vaulkhard Group, which also owns other city centre venues including Blakes, Bealim House, and Mushroom, is recruiting for 30 new full- and part-time roles at Castro’s, supporting the much-needed drive for hospitality jobs in the North East.

Ollie Vaulkhard, director of the Vaulkhard Group, said: “19th July marks an exciting date in everyone’s calendars, but it is being most keenly welcomed in the hospitality industry. We know the region wants to support local businesses, but we in the industry now have a duty to provide safe, enjoyable experiences. We know Castro’s will be a very welcome addition to the heart of Newcastle city centre.

“As a business, we’ve been lucky enough to come out of lockdown with a positive outlook, and now we want to give back to our customers who have helped us throughout the last 16 months with something new and exciting for their Newcastle night out.

“It’s vital the hospitality sector continues to innovate and give customers a great reason to socialise. At Castro’s, they’ll be able to fully immerse themselves in a Havana experience like no other – whether that be with friends, family, or work colleagues.”

The Vaulkhard Group recently announced a string of acquisitions, taking on ownership of popular drinking venues such as Bridge Tavern and Town Wall, at the same time dispensing of late-night venues Perdu and MSA. The operator currently has over 7,000 members signed up to its loyalty card scheme, which promotes seasonal offers and events. Those interested in signing up can do so here: https://vaulkhardgroup.co.uk/loyalty-card/

Castro’s will be open daily from 12pm until 10pm Wednesday–Thursday, 12pm until 12am Friday–Saturday, and 12pm until 10pm on a Sunday from Wednesday 21st July.

Visitors are encouraged to pre-book tables to avoid disappointment by heading to http://www.castrosgastro.co.uk/ or by following @CastrosGastroUK on Instagram.