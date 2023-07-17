NORTH EAST LEGAL BANKING TEAM CONTINUES TO GROW…

A NORTH EAST legal firm has continued its commitment to supporting the next generation of banking solicitors after two former trainees have become part of the team.

And now Burnetts, based at Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle have once again opened the doors for a new graduate to join its innovative Banking Solicitor and Recruitment Training Programme.

Burnetts’ banking department works with high profile clients across the UK and has successfully given two former trainees full time roles.

Callum Bell joined Burnetts in 2021, spending his training contract with the banking team before qualifying as a solicitor in April.

He’s joined by former Northumbria University graduate, Alex Goldthorpe, who was successful in his application for the training programme and is currently working as a paralegal in the team.

The programme is designed to give top legal graduates the opportunity to be trained within the banking sector and, subject to a successful initial trial as a paralegal within the team, the graduate will receive formal training to qualify as a solicitor.

It has however been good news for Alex, who has now been given a training contract with Burnetts.

For both Callum and Alex, the opportunity is one that they relish.

“From day one I’ve had the opportunity to get involved in every aspect of banking law and have been able to work with all different kinds of clients,” said Alex.

“I feel like I’ve progressed massively in a very short space of time and that’s because of the massive amount of help and support I’ve had from the team.

“It’s been a fantastic learning experience.”

His words were echoed by Callum.

“Banking law was an area I was very keen to progress in,” he said.

“Quick progression was made possible because of the calibre of the other members of the banking team and the support I’ve had every step of the way.”

Nicola Nutley, Partner and Head of Banking at Burnetts, praised both Callum and Alex for their work.

“Callum has become my right-hand man, which is unusual for someone junior but just shows his ability,” she said.

“And we knew straight away that Alex was a fantastic fit for us.

“The beauty of people joining us early in their career in banking is the invaluable skills and experience they can get with a really busy team working with clients across the UK.”

The training programme is one of a number of initiatives the law firm offers to help graduates or anyone considering a career in law, with it also running a works experience scheme each year.

Along with its office in Newcastle and Hexham, Burnetts has offices in both Carlisle and Cockermouth.

The company operates across a whole host of sectors including both business and personal. Further information is available at www.burnetts.co.uk

