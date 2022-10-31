A Newcastle-based law firm has reported record turnover despite exceptionally challenging times in its sector.

Legal giant Winn Group has grown turnover from £54M in the previous year to just shy of £100M (£97.9M).

The milestone figure is the biggest leap in annual turnover since the company was founded in 2002. This momentous achievement follows the recent introduction of Whiplash Reforms which have forced many competitors out of the market.

However, even with the Personal Injury sector in turmoil and the subsequent shrinking market, Winn Group has emerged triumphant and stronger than ever as rivals either decline, exit the market, or go bust.

Winn Group CEO Chris Birkett said: “Even throughout the pandemic, as a group, we have been working hard in all areas of the business. As a result of new contracts won, our work volumes have more than doubled from before the start of the pandemic.”

The growth allows the company to continue its recruitment drive with aims to double headcount, bringing more job opportunities to the region and acquiring new premises close to its headquarters to house its growing team, which currently sits at 530. Conducting huge volumes of claims, coupled with contract wins and acquisition of new business streams across a range of the group’s businesses are the driving forces behind the company’s impressive growth and turnover.

Birkett continues: “We have recently expanded our premises and located 75 members of staff into a new purpose-built office space. Our sales pipeline opportunities continue to grow and 2022 is proving to be another good year for growth.”

The company’s record-breaking success comes as the firm celebrates 20 years in business, with an impressive eight brands now under the Winn Group umbrella.

Winn Group Executive Chairman Jeff Winn said: “There always needs to be evolution in any business, so it gives me a great sense of pride to see how Winn Group has become a major player in the industry over the last 20 years.

“Growing to encapsulate a number of brands that combine to deliver the best one-stop-shop in accident and claims management, the vision is to continue the rapid growth in provision of non-fault insurance and claims services to insurance brokers and the public.”

Holding a regular spot in the Top 200 North East companies list, Winn Group is utilising its strong technological platform to expand its commercial offering from injury claims, with the launch of its dedicated Wills website later this year.

Winn adds: “The vision is to continue this growth at a rapid pace, whilst maintaining a high level of service and a cooperative approach with suppliers and those in the industry.”

