North East Manufacturer Secures Listings In Two Major Supermarkets

Primula dial up convenience and flavour as temperatures rise this BBQ season. Following strong demand, Primula ‘Burger Cheese’ and Primula ‘Cheese ‘n’ Sriracha’ have emerged as firm favourites with UK shoppers and will now be listed in additional major supermarkets nationwide.

Primula Burger Cheese (140g) is available now in Morrisons and Iceland, both online & in-stores across the country. Asda and Morrisons have launched Cheese ‘n’ Sriracha, available now both online and in supermarkets. Both flavours have an RRP of £1.85.

Burger Cheese offers customers an authentic burger cheese taste, ready to add to your burger with no mess (or drive thru) necessary. Creamy with the perfect balance of sweet and tanginess,

Burger Cheese had previously been available across Home Bargains stores. After a successful roll-out, Primula is now making it a permanent member of the flavour range.

Joining Burger Cheese is Cheese ‘n’ Sriracha, perhaps Primula’s most daring and spicy flavour yet, Sriracha brings a hot and tangy kick to a customer’s favourite dishes, with a hint of sweetness. Containing no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, it’s also high in protein and calcium.

Due to rising popularity and increased demand for both products, Primula is extending availability across major supermarkets with the aim of capturing the appetite of both existing and new customers looking for delicious, yet affordable cheese spreads.

Primula is launching the two new flavours just in time for summer, which is set to be a busy period for the brand. Both Burger Cheese and Cheese ‘n’ Sriracha have been described as ‘outrageously delicious taste combinations, made for better-tasting BBQs and summer eating’.

Despite challenging market conditions and reduced consumer spending across major supermarkets, Primula continues to perform ahead of many competitors, growing its sales value by 7%.

Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing at Kavli, owners of Primula, commented on the news: “With BBQ season upon us, it’s good to extend our summer flavour offering to over 500 Morrisons and Iceland supermarkets nationwide.

“Primula is considered by some to be the ultimate nostalgic brand, but with growing demand for new and exciting flavour combinations it is time to develop Burger Cheese and Cheese ‘n’ Sriracha, two delicious spreadable cheeses perfect for customers wishing to enjoy garden parties and gatherings in the coming weeks.”

Based in the North East, local communities have benefited from £1.29m in donations from Primula and its owner, Kavli Trust, during 2022. Last year, the organisation was responsible for over £3 million in donations to UK good causes.

For more information on Primula and where the flavours are stocked, visit www.primula.co.uk

Please follow and like us: