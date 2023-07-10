Thinking of something different for tea, what about Chinese in Newcastle.

When it comes to Chinese cuisine in Newcastle, there is a wide array of restaurants to choose from. Whether you are looking for traditional dishes or modern interpretations, the city has something for everyone. From the bustling Chinatown to local hidden gems, here is a list of Chinese restaurants in Newcastle that you should definitely consider trying.

1. Palace Garden

Nestled in the heart of Chinatown, Palace Garden is a popular choice among locals and visitors alike. This family-run restaurant offers an extensive menu featuring traditional Cantonese and Szechuan dishes. From flavorful dim sum to aromatic mains like Peking duck and Kung Pao chicken, their dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and bursting with authentic flavors. The restaurant’s elegant and warm ambiance makes it a perfect place for both casual dining and special occasions.

2. Fat Buddha

Located on the Newcastle Quayside, Fat Buddha combines Chinese cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant offers a contemporary setting with stunning views of the River Tyne. Their menu is a fusion of Chinese, Thai, and Japanese dishes, including sushi, noodles, and stir-fries. With an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and bold flavors, Fat Buddha guarantees a memorable dining experience. Don’t miss their signature dishes like the Red Thai Curry and the Crispy Aromatic Duck.

3. Oriental Express

Situated in Newcastle’s city center, Oriental Express is a hidden gem loved by locals. This cozy eatery specializes in authentic Chinese street food, providing a quick and affordable dining option. From comforting noodle soups to delicious dumplings and crispy fried chicken, their menu offers a range of flavorful dishes. The atmosphere is casual, with a focus on providing great-tasting food made with love and attention to detail.

4. Sky Chinese Cuisine

For those looking for a fine dining experience, Sky Chinese Cuisine is a perfect choice. Located in the heart of Jesmond, this restaurant offers a luxurious setting with a touch of sophistication. The menu features a fusion of traditional Cantonese and modern Chinese dishes, expertly prepared using the finest ingredients. From the beautifully presented dim sum to creative seafood dishes, Sky Chinese Cuisine aims to deliver an exceptional dining experience that pleases the eyes as much as the taste buds.

5. The Rice Bowl

The Rice Bowl, situated in the city center, has been a local institution for over 30 years. This family-friendly restaurant offers a vast menu of classic Chinese dishes, from sweet and sour pork to aromatic crispy duck. With generous portion sizes and reasonable prices, The Rice Bowl is a go-to spot for those craving a hearty Chinese meal. The friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere make this restaurant a favorite among families and groups.

These are just a few of the many Chinese restaurants that Newcastle has to offer. Whether you are new to the city or a long-time resident, exploring the diverse culinary scene of Chinese cuisine in Newcastle is a must. From traditional Cantonese to modern fusion, there is a restaurant to suit every taste and occasion. So, next time you are craving Chinese food, consider trying one of these amazing restaurants for an unforgettable dining experience.

Please follow and like us: