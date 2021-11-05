A forward-thinking company with business interests in the North-East and Florida is continuing its expansion.

Part of The Paul Gough Group, The Paul Gough Physio Rooms, has appointed a new general manager, with Kayla McCombe arriving after spending 6 years with a national chain of fitness centres.

Paul said: “These are really exciting times for the small businesses community and progressive businesses. We have managed to headhunt a senior member of staff from a national chain of gyms to come and work for us, which is no mean feat.

“It’s a real positive step to be able to attract someone of Kayla’s calibre and experience to the Paul Gough Physio Rooms.

“Kayla’s knowledge in helping improve the operations and systems will be a big asset and I hope our clients will recognise and appreciate the difference.”

Kayla said: “I saw the job on LinkedIn and it really intrigued me, so I did my homework and looked at the company, looked at Paul and what he did. I knew of Paul but not the extent or size of the group of businesses.

“I felt passionate about being part of this company, knowing there’s so much knowledge to tap into from Paul.

“I am looking forward to the future and the end result: in 2024 we want new services, new clinics and more. That is the exciting part and it’s all about how we get there…”

Paul is also on the hunt for new physiotherapists as he expands the Physio Rooms, which has locations in Hartlepool, Darlington, Guisborough and Durham.

“These are uncertain times for a lot of organisations, but it’s also an opportunity,’’ added Paul.

“We have all seen the effect of Covid and lockdowns on businesses, but it also means a lot of good people are available in the marketplace and we are always looking to hire and attract the best staff to help take the business to the next level.

“I know people see a physio business, but there is so much more going on both here in the North East and in our Florida office. We are seeking new staff in a range of areas from finance to property, physiotherapy, marketing and digital marketing with exciting opportunities available, including the chance to travel.”