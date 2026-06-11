BUILD YOUR FUTURE IN SPACE AS LOCKHEED MARTIN UK UNVEILS SPACE JOBS…

The opportunity to be part of the fast-growing space industry is now on offer, with Lockheed Martin UK unveiling a range of exciting new job opportunities across the country.

The global defence giant has committed to building the space economy in the UK, with a long-term goal of creating as many as 2000 new, highly skilled jobs.

And as part of that commitment Lockheed Martin has announced its first tranche of vacancies with jobs in the North East, Helensburgh in Scotland and Havant in Hampshire.

The Newcastle-based roles highlight Lockheed Martin’s commitment to the region, where it is already making great strides in helping it become a major player in space innovation.

This includes its support of the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST) based at Northumbria University which is due to open this autumn and offers a range of other space related initiatives to LM and the local industrial base.

In addition, it has pledged support for local SMEs and supply chains and to position the region as a leader in a high-growth, export-driven sector.

And now Lockheed Martin is encouraging people to explore the available vacancies and see how they can become part of this fast-growing industry.

The new opportunities are for both trainee and junior systems integration and testing engineers, along with roles for qualified system engineers, integration and test engineers, commercial managers, supply chain leads, cost analysts, trainer roles and senior project planners.

Rod Drury, Vice President for Global Space at Lockheed Martin said the first tranche of jobs showed the sheer variety of opportunities there was available in the sector and how many people already had transferable skills.

“This is about creating new jobs, building new capability, and ensuring the UK has what it needs to defend its critical assets in space,” he said.

“It’s a genuine opportunity to grow the UK space sector while strengthening national security—and to position the North East at the heart of that future.”

These exciting new opportunities will allow the successful applications to work on nationally significant programmes and play a part shaping the future of space and security.

The current growing threat in space means the ability to protect national assets is more critical than ever before.

Lockheed Martin UK’s approach combines sovereign UK control with access to world-leading technology and expertise, ensuring the country can effectively defend its space systems.

Lockheed Martin UK, a long-standing partner to UK defence and industry, has a proven track record of delivering major programmes in-country. This approach reflects a continued commitment to investing in UK people, skills, and sovereign capability.

By combining UK industrial strength with world-class technology, it represents a forward-looking opportunity to secure both economic prosperity and strategic advantage for the UK.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.