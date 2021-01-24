An innovative North East based immersive technology company is aiming to transform the way customers engage and experience entertainment, sport, visitor attractions, hospitality and retail.

Fame Media Tech – led by entrepreneur Bryan Hoare – is on a mission to transform customer experiences through mobile and content technology to help operators create more engaged and loyal customers, fans and visitors.

The County Durham business, whose team combines market leading technology with decades of experience in publishing and digital media, has already started to create innovative content experiences for millions of mobile users around the world and is now about to embark on the next stage of development.

Existing mobile optimised experiences strive to increase engagement, yet many lack technology and content engagement and miss customer expectations. Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of technology more than ever; showing how important it is to maintain links with customers when a national and global crisis disrupts normal business.

Fame Media Tech is planning to build a mobile technology platform – called n-gage.io – a highly customisable Software as a Service (SaaS) platform which when combined with storytelling and innovation in digital media and extended reality (XR) will positively influence behaviour, enhance engagement, and improve customer loyalty.

Founder and CEO Bryan Hoare said: “We’re part of the ‘Audience of the Future’ revolution, where storytelling and innovation in digital media and mobile technology come together to captivate and engage audiences.

“Customers, visitors, fans and guests’ expectations are changing; we expect more standout moments where immersive technology and content combine to enhance our experiences. We’re developing the technology to transform the visitor, fan and customer experience leading to more loyal and engaged customers for our clients.

“Through our technology we’ll be improving the experience, deepening engagement and building customer loyalty and ultimately revenues for the operator.

“We have proved the concept and have had constructive discussions with operators across sport, hospitality and visitor attractions. We’re already providing content to global businesses such as Vodacom, Uber and MTN, to create more engaging experiences. We now need to secure investor funding to scale up to the next level.”

Kate Dearlove, director of media and content and former international editorial sales manager at Getty Images added: “Our content experiences can also provide focus to the preservation of community heritage, delivering engagement in such a way that people’s lives are enriched. We can do so much more with technology, bringing our heritage and culture to life for community benefit.”

Bryan Hoare, who has more than 20 years marketing, media, and technology experience, is involved in several visitor attraction projects in the UK including the Football Walk of Fame in Manchester, which is acting as a pilot experience in sport.

The Fame Media Tech competitive advantage also extends to the use of a unique UK trademark – The Walk of Fame, owned by brand ambassador David Courtney. A renowned songwriter and music producer, David is working with Fame Media Tech to target his network across sport, music, hospitality, film and TV.

Fame Media Tech is working closely with North East based fintech company Growth Capital Ventures (GCV) to secure investment to develop its innovative technology platform. GCV aims to raise seed funding via its GrowthFunders.com co-investment platform.

Growth Funders has already successfully raised investment from institutional and individual investors for a portfolio of companies that includes B-North, Hive.HR, Intelligence Fusion, QikServe and Homes by Carlton.

Craig Peterson, director at GCV and interim chairman of Fame Media Tech, explained: “Fame Media Tech is a highly entrepreneurial technology business with a clear focus on development and growth.

“This is a great opportunity to invest at an early stage in a highly scalable business focussed on innovation in digital media and mobile technology. The investment will accelerate the development of the technology and allow the company to scale up the team to drive the business forwards.”