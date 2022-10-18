North East wellbeing firm bridges the employee-manager support gap with new training opportunity

Workplace wellbeing training and consultancy company, Key Wellbeing, launches a new training opportunity to help organisations bridge the employee-manager gap when it comes to wellbeing support.

Determined to create a tidal wave of wellbeing across workplaces in the North East and beyond, the award-winning firm has created a CPD accredited Wellbeing Champion online training course.

The all thriller, no filler course has been designed based on the hybrid working world of today; it’s available online via all devices and split into bite-size chunks of video, audio and interactive quizzes to maintain employee engagement.

Marie Ranson, Commercial Director at Key Wellbeing said: “We understand that time is precious and businesses don’t want their people taking valuable hours out of their day to complete ‘yet another training course’.

That’s why we’ve created a fast-track training option that’s simple, easily accessible, current and most importantly, fun! Because nobody really wants to sit through an out-dated, clip-art fuelled presentation do they?”

Through the interactive sessions workers will learn the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in the objective wellbeing support role, including how to identify signs and symptoms of common mental health conditions among colleagues, how to handle difficult conversations and where to signpost to sources of professional support when needed.

Employees will also receive 6 months worth of free resources to support their new role, including a wellbeing awareness day calendar, workshop planner, conversation starters and more.

Melissa Armstrong, Creative Director at Key Wellbeing said: “We’re seeing a huge disconnection between decision makers and those on the ground in many organisations.

Those at the top often don’t know how to support the wellbeing of their people and instead just guess, when really they could be communicating with those that have their ‘ear to the ground’ to identify the issues that really matter and find out what support would be most beneficial.

Through our Wellbeing Champion training course we hope to help businesses open up those lines of communication and drive a lasting, cultural change in the workplace in 2023 and beyond.”

The Wellbeing Champion training course is available with a 50% discount until 31st January 2023. To find out more, please visit: https://www.keywellbeing.co.uk/wellbeing-champion-training