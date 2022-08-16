Clive Owen LLP, chartered accountants and business advisers, has recruited eight new trainees to join them in August, seeing the team grow from 112 to 122 in less than 12 months.

The firm, which has offices in York, Darlington, Durham and Middlesbrough, has also experienced growth in its client base over the last year and is now one of the largest independent firms in the region.

The new trainees will work across the firms’ offices in a variety of different roles, ranging from audit and accounts to taxation associates with differing learning routes. Even though the majority of the new starters have joined following the completion of a university degree in a finance and accounting related subject, Ellie has joined from sixth form where she was studying A levels.

To support their learning the new recruits will benefit from the firms newly launched Aspire learning platform.

The Aspire programme which covers both technical professional training and personal growth, has four pillars of learning which will assist colleagues at different career stages. The pillars are; trainees, newly qualifieds, managers and growth, which cover both business development skills and soft skills such as self-awareness and being able to motivate and inspire others. These skills can help individuals experience improved job satisfaction and can give them the confidence and ability to take on additional responsibilities.

The new trainees will have an allocated ‘buddy’ to help them settle into their new role and provide ongoing support. They will also receive regular reviews with their manager to help them achieve job proficiency and personal progression.

It is hoped that the new programme will also enable the new starters to integrate successfully and have a more structured and enjoyable experience. The firm recognises that to attract and retain the very best people, their working environment and experience is key. The firm now operates a hybrid, flexible form of working. This initiative has improved motivation and productivity by allowing employees to tailor their working day to best meet their needs and the needs of clients, promoting a great work life balance.

Nicola Bellerby, training partner, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the firm. Clive Owen LLP recently introduced new policies which are based on two-way flexibility and trust to support the existing teams and encourage talented, motivated people to apply for positions with us to grow the firm further.’’

“I am looking forward to seeing how the trainees develop over time. This ambitious group of individuals will flourish under the Aspire programme as it will help them achieve their goals and prepare them for future progression within the firm.”

HR Director, Caroline Bowerbank, said: “Ensuring everyone is given opportunities to progress and to learn from colleagues will be of benefit to the new starters. They will learn from other’s experiences and be able to access helpful resources along the way.”

“Aspire will engender a culture of continuous learning, supporting both professional development and personal growth across the firm. We are also excited for its future development.”

Clive Owen LLP has announced the following individuals as new starters: