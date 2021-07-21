The first homes have been released for sale at new housing development in North Shields where a new sales office has opened on site.

Bellway is delivering 75 homes at Northdene, off Billy Mill Lane, transforming a disused patch of brownfield land into a new residential neighbourhood.

Northdene will include 56 homes for private sale and 19 homes allocated as affordable housing for local people, with a showhome set to open in October.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “Northdene is a positive development for the area and is giving a new lease of life to an unloved former reservoir site by transforming it into a collection of new homes.

“Work is progressing well at the development and we are looking forward to welcoming buyers to the new sales office at Northdene so they can see for themselves the high standard of construction that is going into the new homes here.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in these new homes and families are particularly drawn to the close proximity of well-regarded schools in the area – such as St Thomas More Catholic High School, which lies less than half a mile away.”

Northdene is located a few minutes’ drive from the A1058 Coast Road, five minutes from the A19 and 10 minutes by car from both Tynemouth and Whitley Bay.

There’s a range of three and four-bedroom houses currently available to reserve at the development, with prices starting from £249,995 for a three-bedroom home.

The sales office at Northdene is open by appointment only with visitors advised to contact Bellway to book an appointment.

For more information about Northdene and Bellway, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 283 5104.