Cargo Creative, based in North Shields, has taken on three new staff members following a string of new business wins.

Justina Burkauskiene, Corey Stimpson, and Kasey Hartney have joined the growing team bringing new digital marketing and SEO experience as well as bolstering the agency’s traditional design skills.

Owner, Paul Hart, said: “It’s amazing that we are in a position where we can not only take on new team members but additional staff in new areas too. We’ve always been known for our design and web building capabilities but with the latest recruits, we can now offer search and digital marketing into the mix.

“We were being asked more and more by clients if we could support them with more of their marketing requirements so we bit the bullet and hired three experienced and creative professionals who can and are growing that side of the business.

“We are still working solidly within the professional services sector with longstanding clients such as Ward Hadaway and Perspective Financial Group but we have recently won clients within healthcare and lifestyle as well.”

Justina Burkauskiene joins the team as a search specialist. She said on her appointment: “Since the pandemic, a lot more organisations now see the value of digital.

“In my new appointment at Cargo, I help organisations transition into digital by implementing effective digital marketing, organic, and paid search strategies.

“My passion is combining positive user experience, business analytics, stellar digital strategy and education to shape business growth, which aligns perfectly with Cargo’s purpose of bringing growth for our clients.”

Corey Stimpson, was hit hard by the economic fallout from the pandemic and was working temporarily at Amazon when he applied for the graphic designer role at Cargo Creative.

He explained: “When the opportunity became available to join the team full-time, it felt like the perfect fit for me. In the short time I’ve been here, I feel welcomed by the whole team and am impressed by the studio atmosphere.

“I was grateful for my job at Amazon but thankfully I can now look forward to an exciting future with Cargo Creative.”

Also starting at Cargo as a designer is Kasey Hartney, she said: “Joining Cargo is such an exciting opportunity. The team has been so welcoming and I can’t believe how quickly the time is going by.

“I have already been involved in an array of projects from brand identities, websites, social media and print work and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the agency.”

Cargo Creative is a digital, design, and online marketing agency working with brands such as; Ward Hadaway, Filtronic, Perspective Financial Group and Northern Powergrid.

Based on the picturesque Howard Street in North Shields, Cargo Creative prides itself on delivering quality work to a range of sectors including leisure, professional services and engineering. With a team of 10, all of whom are client-facing, it specialises in website design and build and digital marketing.