North Tyneside Businesses Inspired by Life-Saving Innovation on Doorstep

Members of the North Tyneside Business Forum paid a special visit to a global leader in cancer diagnostics this week, gaining insight into how a local company is helping to save lives around the world.

A delegation of Forum members and management group representatives visited Leica Biosystems, located in Benton, to learn more about the company’s groundbreaking work in pathology and cancer diagnostics.

With more than 150 years of experience in tackling pathology challenges—from improved slide production to world-leading Digital Pathology and AI development—Leica Biosystems continues to lead the way in the fight against cancer. Their mission, Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives, is driven by a passionate team of experts dedicated to making a global difference.

During the visit, the group explored the company’s recently completed Innovation Centre at Quorum Business Park. This modern, state-of-the-art facility focuses on research and testing, while its neighbouring production plant at Balliol Business Park manufactures and distributes essential diagnostic tools to healthcare providers worldwide.

Lauren McWilliams, a local businesswoman and founder of a successful brand consultancy, shared her thoughts on the visit:

“I live within a mile of this company and had no idea about the pioneering work they do to help diagnose cancer types and ensure patients receive the right treatment. It makes me very proud to be from North Tyneside.”

Angela Tuplin, owner of NE Display in North Shields, was also impressed:

“It was truly eye-opening to see the level of innovation happening right here in our region. As a small business owner, it’s inspiring to witness the global impact a North Tyneside-based company can have. Leica Biosystems is a fantastic example of how science and technology can change lives—and how our area contributes to that change.”

Sarah Johnson, Vice President of Leica Biosystems, welcomed the delegation and reflected on the importance of engaging with the local business community:

“We were delighted to host members of the North Tyneside Business Forum and showcase the vital work taking place here in Benton. Our teams are committed to transforming cancer diagnostics, and it’s inspiring to share this mission with our neighbours. North Tyneside has a strong business ecosystem, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

The North Tyneside Business Forum is run by a management group made up of members from various industry sectors in the Borough and gives support in the form of networking, events and signposting for growth and development. Membership is free and open to any business of any size trading within North Tyneside. The Business Forum is supported by North Tyneside Council.

