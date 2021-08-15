PRIDE SUPPORTERS showed up in droves to celebrate Northern Pride’s second virtual festival last weekend (24 July), with venues across the North East streaming the event.

Hosted by Gok Wan and queen of comedy, Miss Rory, Northern Pride Online 2.1 – sponsored by Barclays -, featured performances from drag artists, singers, musicians, dancers and more, along with a headline DJ set from renowned producer, Jodie Harsh.

And as part of the Pride weekend festivities organisers donated more than £6000 to LGBTQ+ charities, including BE Trans Support and Community, Rainbow Homes, Pride in Mind and LGBT Northern Social Group, to help them continue their worthwhile work.

Those watching the event at NE1’s Screen on the Green were also treated to some extra celebrations, thanks to Mini Pride activities organised by Curious Arts, and the festival closed with its annual Candlelit Vigil on Sunday evening.

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride, believes the weekend was a great success.

“We couldn’t be happier with Northern Pride Online 2.1,” he said.

“We had a huge number of people tuning in for the show at home, along with celebrations at locations across the region and we’re very grateful to all of our partner venues.

“There was an incredible line-up this year which gave a platform to many local artists and the virtual event also allowed us to go behind the scenes with special interviews and access.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be able to give back to some of the amazing charities doing such important work for the LGBTQ+ community and we hope our donation helps them reach even more people.”

For more information, search northernprideuk on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube or Instagram, or visit www.northern-pride.com