Northumberland: A Land of Beauty and History

Northumberland is a county in the north-east of England, bordering Scotland and the North Sea. It is known for its stunning natural scenery, rich heritage, and diverse attractions. Whether you are looking for a relaxing getaway, an adventurous holiday, or a cultural experience, Northumberland has something to offer for everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the great picturesque places to visit in Northumberland and why they are worth your time.

Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the most iconic landmarks in Northumberland and one of the largest inhabited castles in the UK. It has been the home of the Percy family for 700 years and has a fascinating history that spans from medieval times to modern day². The castle has also been featured in many films and TV shows, such as Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, and Robin Hood².

The castle offers a variety of attractions and activities for visitors of all ages. You can explore the magnificent state rooms, admire the art collections, learn about the castle’s history and legends, enjoy the gardens and water features, or join the broomstick training and dragon quest². Alnwick Castle is open from March to October and admission fees apply².

Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle is another impressive fortress that dominates the coastline of Northumberland. It stands on a rocky outcrop overlooking the sandy beach and the sea. The castle has a history that dates back to the 6th century and has witnessed many battles, sieges, and changes of ownership over the centuries³. It was once the seat of the kings of Northumbria and later became a royal stronghold for the Normans and the Tudors³.

Today, Bamburgh Castle is a popular tourist attraction that showcases its rich heritage and stunning views. You can visit the castle’s rooms and halls, see the collections of arms, armour, paintings, and porcelain, discover the archaeological finds from the site, or enjoy the wildlife and scenery from the ramparts³. Bamburgh Castle is open all year round except for Christmas Day and Boxing Day and admission fees apply³.

## Cragside House and Gardens

Cragside House and Gardens is a unique attraction that combines nature, technology, and art. It was the home of Lord Armstrong, a Victorian inventor and industrialist who transformed a barren moorland into a lush estate with gardens, lakes, and woodlands¹. He also installed many innovations in his house, such as hydroelectric power, electric lighting, central heating, and telephones¹.

Cragside House and Gardens is now owned by the National Trust and offers a glimpse into the life and vision of Lord Armstrong. You can tour the house and see his inventions, collections, and artworks, or explore the gardens and estate with over 40 miles of footpaths, trails, and bridges¹. Cragside House and Gardens is open from February to November and admission fees apply¹.

## Vindolanda

Vindolanda is an ancient Roman site that lies near Hadrian’s Wall, the famous frontier of the Roman Empire. Vindolanda was a military fort and a civilian settlement that housed thousands of people from different cultures and backgrounds⁴. It was also a centre of communication and trade between Rome and Britain⁴.

Vindolanda is one of the most important archaeological sites in Europe, as it has yielded thousands of artefacts that reveal the daily life of the Romans and their neighbours. Among these artefacts are the Vindolanda tablets, thin wooden writing tablets that contain letters, reports, accounts, invitations, and personal messages⁴. These tablets are considered to be some of the oldest surviving handwritten documents in Britain⁴.

You can visit Vindolanda and see the excavated remains of the fort and settlement, as well as the museum that displays some of the artefacts found on site. You can also watch live excavations during the summer months or join guided tours and events throughout the year⁴. Vindolanda is open all year round except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. Admission fees apply⁴.

## Conclusion

Northumberland is a land of beauty and history that offers a range of picturesque places to visit. Whether you are interested in castles, gardens, or Roman sites, you will find something to suit your taste in this county. Northumberland is also home to many other attractions that we have not covered in this article, such as beaches, islands, national parks, wildlife parks, museums, galleries, markets, festivals, and more. So why not plan your next trip to Northumberland and discover its wonders for yourself?

