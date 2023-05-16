Northumberland-based payroll and tax specialists awarded prestigious accreditation

Staff at Northumberland-based payroll, tax and accountancy specialists, AWS are celebrating after being awarded ‘Payroll Assurance Scheme’ accreditation by the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP).

Based at Northumberland Business Park, Cramlington, AWS join the small list of recognised firms nationally to receive the Payroll Assurance Status (PAS) from the leading payroll body CIPP.

AWS Directors Ian Cooney and Leanne Carr are delighted with the accreditation.

Leanne Carr, director at AWS, said: “Gaining such an impressive accreditation supports our recent success and the quality of the processes and procedures we have put into the workplace, which could not have been achieved without the dedication and support of the team.

“Covid enhanced the need for digitalisation of the payroll process, and without this, the UK workforce would not have been paid.

“This really highlighted to us the importance of the profession and gave the team the motivation to work towards the assurance scheme, adding additional quality, confidence and satisfaction to our payroll service.

“We are also looking forward to seeking new opportunities for AWS and promoting the payroll profession.”

Pete Statham, CIPP, who assessed AWS said: “It was great to see the passion and enthusiasm from Emma and Erin, not only for what they are currently doing but also the desire to improve and develop further.

“I could feel the teamwork and ethic within the group was to help at all times, and Ian and Leanne were clearly keen not only to improve current processes but also to take the business forward.

Ken Pullar FCIPP, Chief Executive Officer of CIPP said: “On behalf of the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals, I congratulate AWS Accountancy Ltd on achieving the Payroll Assurance Scheme (PAS) accreditation.

“The drive to raise recognition of the payroll profession, and the value of the profession to organisations and public life, is our core purpose at the Chartered Institute.

“In addition to our congratulations for operating at the high standards sufficient for the Payroll Assurance Scheme accreditation, we also thank the payroll team at AWS for helping raise the compliance standards through payroll procedures in the profession.”

Please follow and like us: