Two new fully electric cranes at Tees Dock offer sustainability boost across the supply chain

Two new electric harbour cranes, representing an £8.6 million investment, are the latest arrivals at Tees Dock as port operator and owner PD Ports continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving sustainability.

The Liebherr cranes, which tower at an impressive 83m with the boom fully raised, and improve handling capacities from 100 to 140 tonnes, are electric-hydraulic powered and offer a more environmentally conscious and efficient solution for loading and discharging a range of bulk commodities.

The state-of-the-art equipment also represents the latest in a string of investments made to support growing demand as global customers continue to recognise Teesport as a hub for bulk commodities following the unveiling of the £12 million Teesport Bulks Terminal in 2020.

Frans Calje, CEO at PD Ports, explained how the mobile harbour cranes are another significant step forward as the port operator aims for carbon neutrality.

“I am delighted to see the new cranes in operation at Tees Dock,” said Frans. “As a business, we are committed to driving positive change and building a more sustainable future; this investment signifies that whilst also ensuring we can uphold the highest operating standards.

“We recognise our responsibility to ourselves, our communities and our customers to reduce environmental impact which is why we have set such ambitious decarbonisation targets – targets that we are well on track to exceed.

“The incorporation of this equipment, coupled with our already attractive facilities at Tees Dock, ensure that PD Ports remains at the forefront of service excellence and delivery.”

Thanks to collective efforts over recent years, and the hard work of our people, coupled with a range of initiatives including the procurement of electric vehicles, conversion of existing equipment and the introduction of low and zero emission energy sources, PD Ports’ CO 2 emissions are already back to levels last seen in 2000.

The company is now also on track to be carbon neutral by 2027, supporting its ambitions to become the UK’s most sustainable port operator.

