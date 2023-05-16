ANCHORS AWEIGH AS COASTAL HOUSING DEVELOPMENT UNVEILS ITS NEW VIEW HOME… …

HOUSE hunters looking for a coastal new build are invited to the launch of a prestigious development’s flagship view home.

On Saturday 27 May, Miller Homes North East will unveil the Rolland view home at its Collingwood Grange development, Norham Road, North Shields.

Named in honour of Admiral Lord Collingwood, whose statue overlooks the mouth of the Tyne, the development comprises a range of two, three and four bedroomed homes, including the Rolland.

And not only will visitors be given a tour of the four-bedroom property, but they willalso be able to access free legal and financial advice to speed up the buying process.

Collingwood Grange’s location, just off the Coast Road and within easy distance of both Newcastle city centre and the heritage coastline, is proving popular with commuters and families alike – and the Rolland’s design has particular appeal.

Cleverly planned to offer both charm and privacy, the master bedroom suite is spread across the entire top floor, complete with en suite.

With well-spaced double bedrooms surrounding a family bathroom on the floor below and a generous kitchen-diner accompanying a light-filled lounge and downstairs WC, the three-storey homes are ideal for first time buyers and growing families looking for more space.

Along with a tour of the Rolland view home – with an upgraded kitchen with appliances and luxury flooring throughout – visitors to the event will be offered fizz and nibbles and the chance to seek specialist advice.

A solicitor and an independent financial adviser will be on site to answer any enquiries potential buyers may have on topics such as financing a house purchase and surveying.

The Rolland is available from £247,950, with Miller Homes offering buyers up to £7,649 Cash Back or £12,798 towards their deposit.

There is also the Assisted Move option, where Miller Homes sells a buyer’s existing home on their behalf.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said the event gives buyers “a perfect opportunity to explore Collingwood Grange.

“It’s in a superb location with both the coast and Newcastle city centre just a short drive away,” she said. “And the Rolland is a particularly beautiful house which we fully expect to appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

The view home open event will take place between 11am and 4pm and those attending can also enter a prize draw for the chance to win a locally sourced gift box from Coastal Hampers worth £60.

For further information about Collingwood Grange, or to register for the open day, visit – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/expert-homebuying-advice-at-collingwood-grange-north-shields-tickets-616959712107

For details of other Miller Homes developments across the North East offering a selection of three, four and five 5 bedroom homes visithttps://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx

Please follow and like us: