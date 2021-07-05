Northumberland National Park are looking for experienced farmers and land managers to join a local assessment panel that will review applications for the new Defra funded Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.

The three-year programme offers funding to farmers and land managers for one-off projects, helping to support nature recovery, mitigate the effects of climate change, support nature-friendly and sustainable farming businesses, and provide ways for people to discover, enjoy, and understand the landscape.

Northumberland National Park have appointed their team, Emma Taylor (Programme Manager) and Sally Graham (Support Officer) to support the programme. The duo, who have worked in the Park for a combined 21 years, will be working to support farmers and the Programme Panel from the first application through to project completion.

The National Park Authority is now looking for experienced land managers to join an assessment panel for the programme – helping to assess applications and to award funding for successful projects in line with the programme priorities.

The panel will be comprised of a number of representatives including Northumberland National Park Authority and Natural England as well as individuals representing the natural environment and nature, climate and access interests. The Park are particularly keen to hear from farmers and land managers who would like to play a role in decision making.

Emma Taylor, Programme Manager, said: “The Farming in Protected Landscapes programme provides a unique opportunity for farmers and land managers in the National Park to bring forward new and innovative ideas for how our landscapes will be shaped and accessed for years to come.

“Our farmers and land managers know the land better than anyone, their input as part of this new Panel will be incredibly valuable to us to ensure that the projects chosen can change our Park for the better and are given the necessary support they need to succeed.”

To find out more please sign up to an online training session at 3.30pm on Wednesday July 7, email fipl@nnpa.org.uk to book your space. To be considered for the Local Assessment Panel, please email fipl@nnpa.org.uk by July 14 with information about your farm, your connection to the National Park, and why you would be interested in joining the panel.