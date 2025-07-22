  • Tue. Jul 22nd, 2025

Northumbria to roll out new AI platform for staff and students

ByDave Stopher

Northumbria University is to provide its students and staff with access to Claude for Education – a leading AI platform specifically tailored for higher education.

Northumbria will become only the second university in the UK, alongside the London School of Economics and other leading international institutions, to offer Claude for Education as a tool to its university community.

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming many aspects of our lives, Northumbria’s students and staff will now be provided with free access to many of the tools and skills they will need to succeed in the new global AI-environment.

Claude for Education is a next-generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate and secure. It provides universities with ethical and transparent access to AI that ensures data security and copyright compliance and acts as a 24/7 study partner for students, designed to guide learning and develop critical thinking rather than providing direct answers.

Known as a UK leader in responsible AI-based research and education, Northumbria University recently launched its Centre for Responsible AI and is leading a multi-million pound UKRI AI Centre for Doctoral Training in Citizen-Centred Artificial Intelligence to train the next generation of leaders in AI development.

Professor Graham Wynn explained: “Today’s students are digitally native and recent data show many use AI routinely. They expect their universities to provide a modern, technology-enhanced education, providing access to AI tools along with clear guidance on the responsible use of AI.

“We know that the availability of secure and ethical AI tools is a significant consideration for our applicants and our investment in Claude for Education will position Northumbria as a forward-thinking leader in ethical AI innovation.

“Empowering students and staff, providing cutting-edge learning opportunities, driving social mobility and powering an inclusive economy are at the heart of everything we do. We know how important it is to eliminate digital poverty and provide equitable access to the most powerful AI tools, so our students and graduates are AI literate with the skills they need for the workplaces of the future.

“The introduction of Claude for Education will provide our students and staff with free universal access to cutting-edge AI technology, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

The University is now working with Anthropic to establish the technical infrastructure and training to roll out Claude for Education in autumn 2025.

