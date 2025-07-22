MG announces EV grant to support UK customers

MG Motor UK strongly supports the Government’s Electric Car Grant announcement as a statement of its ongoing commitment to a Net Zero environment and the key role the increased adoption of electric vehicles will play in that.

Today, MG is pleased to announce that in clear support of the Government’s initiative, and with immediate effect, the company will offer all private buyers of the award-winning MG4 EV and the MGS5 EV a grant of £1500.

The MG grant will be over and above any incentives currently offered by MG’s 155 UK dealer partners, ensuring that MG remains at the forefront of offering the best value Battery Electric Cars available in the UK today.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG Motor UK, comments:

“MG has been a key contributor to the EV sector, consistently recognising the economic and environmental benefits of introducing a wide range of affordable, electric-only models. Today’s announcement underlines this commitment and in addition to this, we will also seek to work constructively with the Government to further increase the sale of EVs.”

Full details of the MG grant will be made available via www.mg.co.uk.