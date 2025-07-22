  • Tue. Jul 22nd, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring North East News

MG announces EV grant to support UK customers

Byadmin

Jul 22, 2025 #affordable electric cars UK, #Battery Electric Vehicle deals, #Government electric car support, #MG electric car incentives, #MG EV grant, #MG Motor UK sustainability, #MG4 EV £1500 discount, #MGS5 electric car offer, #Net Zero EV initiative, #UK electric vehicle grants 2025

MG Motor UK strongly supports the Government’s Electric Car Grant announcement as a statement of its ongoing commitment to a Net Zero environment and the key role the increased adoption of electric vehicles will play in that.

Today, MG is pleased to announce that in clear support of the Government’s initiative, and with immediate effect, the company will offer all private buyers of the award-winning MG4 EV and the MGS5 EV a grant of £1500.

The MG grant will be over and above any incentives currently offered by MG’s 155 UK dealer partners, ensuring that MG remains at the forefront of offering the best value Battery Electric Cars available in the UK today.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG Motor UK, comments:

“MG has been a key contributor to the EV sector, consistently recognising the economic and environmental benefits of introducing a wide range of affordable, electric-only models. Today’s announcement underlines this commitment and in addition to this, we will also seek to work constructively with the Government to further increase the sale of EVs.”

Full details of the MG grant will be made available via www.mg.co.uk.

By admin

Related Post

Motoring North East News
Three Alpine A290 competitors to enjoy works support on ecoRally Scotland this weekend
Jul 22, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
Kia design triumphs at ‘Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025’ with five awards and top honour for PV5 WKNDR
Jul 22, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
Ben steps up summer holidays support for automotive families facing cost-of-living pressures
Jul 22, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News
Education