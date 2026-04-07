Northumbria University’s IT recycling initiative recognised as national best practice

The equivalent weight of one and a half double-decker buses’ worth of IT equipment has been given a second life by Northumbria University.

18.2 tonnes of equipment has been repaired, reused or recycled in a single year, pushing the University’s overall recycling rate to over 35% – with the initiative independently recognised as a national example of best practice.

Students facing financial hardship are among the direct beneficiaries, with more than 150 devices already refurbished and redistributed. The initiative has also extended beyond campus, supporting the North Tyneside Learning Trust in re-engaging young people with their education.

Rather than replacing equipment as a matter of course, the University’s IT Asset Management Team — led by Bryan Jeffers, Scott Armstrong and Kelly Johnson — assesses every device at the end of life. Where possible, it is redeployed to another department or lab on campus. Where it can be refurbished, it is securely wiped and redistributed, promoting digital inclusion and enhancing academic access. And where it cannot, it is transferred to a certified disposal partner, with a guarantee that nothing goes to landfill.

Professor John Woodward, Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) and Chair of the University Sustainability Management Group, said: “At Northumbria, we believe sustainability should be lived as well as studied. Diverting over eighteen tonnes of equipment from landfill in a single year, while directly supporting students facing financial pressure, is exactly the kind of practical, measurable impact we want our operations to reflect.”

The initiative was singled out during the University’s annual environmental audit, carried out by independent assessors National Quality Assurance (NQA). The audit assessed Northumbria against internationally recognised environmental standards, finding the university’s approach to managing its environmental impact met the highest level of accreditation available to universities.

Dr Paul Steadman, Sustainability Manager at Northumbria University, said: “This initiative is a fantastic example of sustainability in action. But it doesn’t exist in isolation. It is part of a comprehensive system that drives energy efficiency, waste reduction and legal compliance across our entire operation. Since 2014/15 we have cut our carbon emissions by 63%, and independently verified frameworks like this are central to achieving these milestones.”

For the fifth year running, Northumbria was rated First Class and the highest-ranked university in the North East in the People & Planet University League. The University also placed joint 53rd in the global Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, which ranks over 2,500 universities from 130 countries or territories based on their progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).