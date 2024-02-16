Northumbrian Water is celebrating a record number of applicants to their Apprenticeship Programme.

The water company launched over 30 apprenticeship vacancies on Monday, February 5, during National Apprenticeship Week. It was the highest number of roles they had ever advertised and the response has been unprecedented with over 800 applications to date.

There are a variety of jobs available across the North East for a September start, with roles in maintenance, water, people, customer and labs – with the opportunities ranging from Level 3 advanced apprenticeships to a Level 6 degree apprenticeships.

All the apprentices are supported with a business mentor, and they are also provided with an in-depth development programme.

Niamh Jones, People Development Specialist at Northumbrian Water said; “The response to our apprenticeship vacancies has been fantastic with in excess of 800 applications in the space of seven days. It’s an exciting time for the water industry as we are offering the highest ever number of apprenticeship roles we have ever advertised and in a such a diverse range of roles.

“It’s also important to recognise that apprenticeship programmes aren’t just for school leavers because they can be used to help people take invaluable new steps in their careers, no matter what age they are, so we would recommend anyone who is considering an apprenticeship to apply.”

Due to the high diversity of roles available applications are only open for a short time and will close on Sunday 18 February at midnight.