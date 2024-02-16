  • Fri. Feb 16th, 2024

Investment to protect County Durham watercourse

ByNWater

Feb 16, 2024
Enhancements at a County Durham sewage treatment works will help to protect water quality in the Cassop Vale.

Northumbrian Water is investing £1.1m to convert disused tanks at its site in Cassop, to create 37m³ of storm water storage, which will help to protect the environment from the impacts of climate change.

The tanks will hold storm water and wastewater from homes at times of heavy rainfall, ready to be treated when flows reduce, protecting against the risk of spills to the environment.

Work is due to begin in February on the site, and will be carried out by the Northumbrian Water’s partner, Esh-Stantec. Completion is expected in July this year.

Mat Simmonds, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This investment will enhance our Cassop Sewage Treatment Works so that it can most effectively deal with the anticipated higher volumes or storm and waste water from climate change and population growth.

“We’re also working to ensure that our delivery of this project protects the environment. The solution chosen not only uses less carbon and less concrete by re-purposing a disused tank to create the storage, but also adapting our plans to protect native species, including great crested newts that live in the neighbouring Site of Special Scientific Interest.

“By converting old assets that are already on our site, we will keep the majority of activity on our site itself. As a result, customers may see traffic relating to the project, but it should have no impact upon their lives.”

