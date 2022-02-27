Members of the public are being encouraged to become CO Heroes as part of a campaign by the North’s gas distributer, to raise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO).

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), which provides energy for heating, cooking and hot water to 6.8 million people across the North of England, has launched the campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of the poisonous gas as well as how leaks can be reported through the National Gas Emergency Service number 0800 111 999.

Steve Dacre, Vulnerability Innovations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “As CO cannot be tasted, heard, seen or smelled, it is difficult to detect, so we’re arming members of the public with knowledge about this poisonous gas and the steps to take to stay safe and encouraging them to step forward and become CO Heroes.

“We want people to understand the serious effects of carbon monoxide and to look out for the signs and symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, dizziness, stomach pain, difficulty breathing and tiredness – all symptoms that could be mistaken for hangovers, flu or food poisoning.

“By completing a survey to test their knowledge they can receive a free carbon monoxide alarm to keep their loved ones safe and earn a badge to share on social media and help spread the word about the silent but deadly gas. By sharing these messages with their friends and family, CO Heroes are potentially equipping their loved ones with the knowledge to save lives.”

CO is produced by the incomplete burning of carbon-based fuels, including gas, oil, wood and coal. With 53 UK deaths from accidental CO poisoning occurring in 2019 according to the Office for National Statistics, NGN is committed to reducing that number through awareness and action.

Steve continued: “The National Gas Emergency Service exists to protect members of the public if they smell gas, suspect a gas leak or think they may be at risk of CO poisoning. This campaign aims to help the public to remember to act quickly and call the 24-hour National Gas Emergency Service number on 0800 111 999 if they are concerned about gas safety.

Members of the public can become a CO Hero by saving and sharing the National Gas Emergency Service number and participating in a short survey where they can test their knowledge, earn their badge, share on social media and receive a free CO alarm. The survey can be taken here: www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk/COHero

For more information on Northern Gas Networks and carbon monoxide visit: northerngasnetworks.co.uk/CO