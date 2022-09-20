Nottingham, UK — Sep 7, 2022 | One of the UK’s most popular universities, Nottingham Trent University (NTU), will expand into London in 2023 with the creation of a new campus dedicated to delivering pioneering creative education aligned to the entertainment industries.

This development enhances considerably NTU’s capacity to support social mobility as a growing generation of young people in London and the South-East look to enter vocational education to launch them into their careers.

The campus will be based around an expansion of NTU’s Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, located in Whitechapel, London’s centre for the creative industries.

Students looking to forge a future in the entertainment industries will be able to study hands-on courses in performance, production and business for the music industries, event management, and emerging technologies such as esports, virtual production, and content creation. Courses will be open to both UK and international students, with undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications available.

Confetti has delivered leading edge creative industry education since 1994, whilst creating a unique suite of commercial businesses that supports the student learning experience. These include Metronome, a music and events venue, and Confetti X, a complex dedicated to esports production which recently hosted the Commonwealth Esports Championships qualifiers. NTU’s London campus will replicate that model, creating a multipurpose live events venue for students to learn and work in.

Reflecting the course offer in Nottingham, the student experience will be underpinned by a proven curriculum, world-class learning opportunities, and extensive industry connections. This will allow students from campuses in Nottingham and London to collaborate on live projects, access work experience across the UK, and spend parts of their study across both campuses. It will offer new progression routes for Confetti college-level students from Nottinghamshire to study in one of the world’s leading commercial, financial, and cultural centres.

This ambitious plan will be strengthened by the relocation of Access Creative College’s London centre onto the same campus. The UK’s largest independent training provider, specialising in creative education, will provide its students with the opportunity to continue their studies in London through NTU.

Work on the 35,000sqft campus is now underway, with the first intake of students scheduled for September 2023.

Professor Edward Peck, CBE, NTU Vice-Chancellor commented:

“Confetti London supports NTU’s vision of generating new innovations in teaching and new partnerships for practice that build on our sector leading, industry-based approach. It will offer easy access for students in London and the South- East to the opportunities to transform their futures that have been available to those in the East Midlands for twenty-five years.

“We look forward to working with local communities and businesses in preparing for our new students in 2023.”

Craig Chettle MBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Confetti commented:

“Since its creation, Confetti’s vision has been to shape the future creative industries by cultivating dynamic, entrepreneurial and imaginative graduates. Thanks to the support from NTU, creating a campus in London demonstrates our ambitions and ongoing commitment to that vision.

“I see the campuses in Nottingham and London working in tandem, creating exciting links and opportunities across the entertainment industries for all our students in both cities. Nottingham will always be our first home, but I’m excited to see the new opportunities that a London base will provide for the University, Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands.”