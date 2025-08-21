OMODA&JAECOO UK gear up for CarFest as it brings innovative vehicles and adventure for all the family

OMODA&JAECOO UK confirms its attendance at CarFest 2025, held from 22 – 24 August at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire

Its 200 sq. metre stand, placed next to the Demo-Zone, will feature key models, including the updated MY25 OMODA 5 in updated Knight trim, the flagship OMODA 9, and both the JAECOO 5 and JAECOO 7, offering visitors exclusive access and the chance to see the vehicles up close

OMODA&JAECOO will offer exclusive test drives, allowing visitors to experience the performance and technology of key models firsthand

The stand will highlight the brands’ signature combination of style, practicality, and advanced technology

CarFest marks an important moment for OMODA&JAECOO, celebrating its ongoing growth and success in the UK market

The event underscores OMODA&JAECOO’s commitment to engaging with the UK market and offering a first-class experience to consumers

London, 14 August 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO UK confirms its presence at CarFest 2025, showcasing a selection of vehicles from across both model ranges. Held from 22 – 24 August at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire, this popular festival, renowned for its combination of cars, music and family activities, is set to attract over 100,000 guests, making it the ideal setting to connect with an audience that celebrates all things automotive, lifestyle, and family-oriented.

The OMODA&JAECOO UK stand will span 200 sq. metres, with models including the updated MY25 OMODA 5 in Knight trim level and the flagship OMODA 9, together with the all-new JAECOO 5 and the ever-popular JAECOO 7. These vehicles, designed to meet the needs of today’s drivers, will be available for exclusive test drives and the chance to experience the vehicles up close. Interactive displays will also be available, offering insight into the brands’ cutting-edge features and capabilities. The stand’s prime location, next to the Demo-Zone, by Crossing Point 2, will provide an opportunity for festivalgoers to explore the brand’s signature combination of style, practicality, and advanced technology.

With August marking one year of OMODA in the UK, and JAECOO confirming over 10,000 orders of the in-demand JAECOO 7 since its launch on 31 January, CarFest comes at an opportune time to celebrate the brands’ ongoing success in the UK market. Offering the ideal platform to showcase these achievements and connect directly with an audience that shares the brand’s passion for performance and innovation, it also demonstrates the brand’s intent for its future in the UK’s automotive landscape.

Victor Zhang, Country Director for OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “CarFest offers a great opportunity for us to showcase what OMODA and JAECOO stand for – design, performance, and the ability to adapt to everyday life. We’re here to provide an experience, a lifestyle, beyond just simple vehicle ownership. We love that we can be part of CarFest, an event that appreciates the balance between style and practicality that our vehicles offer, and give visitors the chance to discover how our vehicles can meet the needs of today’s dynamic lifestyles.”

CarFest, brought to life by renowned personality, presenter and car fan, Chris Evans, is well known for bringing together music, motorsport, and family fun while raising millions for UK children’s charities. This year, with performances from artists such as Travis, Rita Ora, and Busted, alongside interactive displays and experiences, the event’s vibrant atmosphere makes it the ideal venue for OMODA&JAECOO UK to engage with a broad audience.

OMODA&JAECOO has made a strong impression on the UK automotive scene in a short space of time, with a market share of 2.71%*. In just twelve months, OMODA has carved out a place in the premium mobility space, recognised for its bold design and focus on delivering a standout driving experience. JAECOO, known for its tough styling and advanced technology, is set to grow its presence even further with the arrival of the eagerly awaited JAECOO 5 – arriving with customers from October onwards.

*SMMT figures: smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations