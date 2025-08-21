Volkswagen delivers the 1.5 millionth all-electric ID. model

Anniversary vehicle is an ID.7 Tourer Pro¹ built at the Emden plant for a customer from Vechta

Minister President of Lower Saxony Olaf Lies handed over the key in the company of Volkswagen Board of Management members Martin Sander and Kai Grünitz

Board Member for Sales Martin Sander: “1.5 million ID. models delivered – this clearly shows that Volkswagen is a pioneer in the field of electromobility”

The Volkswagen brand has reached a significant milestone in its transformation to electromobility. In the presence of the Minister President of Lower Saxony Olaf Lies, the 1.5 millionth vehicle worldwide from the all-electric ID. family was today handed over to a customer at the Volkswagen plant in Emden. The anniversary vehicle is a black ID.7 Tourer Pro, which raises the bar in its class with a range of up to 606 kilometers2.

“1.5 million ID. models delivered – this clearly shows that Volkswagen is a pioneer in the field of electromobility,” said Martin Sander, Board member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. Almost exactly five years ago, in September 2020, the first electric vehicles from Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. family were delivered. Volkswagen now tops the registration statistics in the electric segment not only in Germany but also in Europe. “This confirms that our portfolio contains the vehicles our customers need. As a company, we are on the right path. Volkswagen remains a trailblazer in the ramp-up phase of electromobility,” Sander explained.

In the company of Kai Grünitz, member of the Board of Management responsible for Technical Development, and Minister President Olaf Lies, Sander handed over the key to the anniversary vehicle to a customer from Vechta in Lower Saxony. “The ID.7 embodies the strength of Lower Saxony and is proof of the state’s ability to transform,” underlined Lies, whose official car during his tenure as Lower Saxony’s Minister for Economic Affairs was an ID.7 built in Emden.

The plant in East Frisia is a prime example of Volkswagen’s transformation. In recent years, the Group has invested over one billion euros in converting it into an exclusively electric vehicle manufacturing facility. Aside from Zwickau and Gläserne Manufaktur Dresden, Emden is the only Volkswagen plant worldwide dedicated solely to electric vehicles. Further ID. models are rolling off the production lines in Hanover and Chattanooga (USA), as well as in Foshan, Changsha and Anting (all China).

The ID. family has grown steadily since its launch in 2020, with the compact model ID.3 – Volkswagen’s first vehicle developed exclusively as an electric car – being followed a year later by the SUV ID.4 (2021) and its coupé version ID.5 plus the electric bus ID. Buzz. The most recent additions to the ID. family are the ID.7 and the ID.7 Tourer, which came out in 2024. The ID.7 Tourer was the electric vehicle with the highest number of registrations in Germany in the first half of 2025. “The entire Volkswagen team can take pride in these statistics,” Minister President Lies said.

Board Member for Sales Martin Sander still believes there is a need for political action to accelerate the ramp-up of electromobility: “A clear message and specific government incentives are needed if we are to reduce skepticism among private buyers and boost demand in this group.” Currently, the vast majority of new electric vehicles are registered to commercial customers who receive other tax breaks.

Volkswagen is pressing ahead with its electric mobility campaign by launching new ID. models: the production version of the compact ID. 2all3 costing under 25,000 euros will be launched in 2026, to be followed one year later by the production version of the ID. EVERY13, an entry-level model costing around 20,000 euros. Sander: “The goal is clear: Volkswagen wants to make electromobility accessible to everybody – affordable, reliable and sustainable.”

ID.7 Tourer Pro – combined energy consumption 16.8–14.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions 0 g/km; CO₂ class A Range determined on the rolling road test bed in accordance with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) in the most range-favorable equipment variant. The actual WLTP range values may differ depending on the equipment. The actual range achieved under real conditions varies depending on the driving style, speed, use of comfort features and auxiliary equipment, outside temperature, number of passengers/load, topography and the aging and wear process of the battery Concept car

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand has a global presence and produces vehicles at 28 locations in 12 countries. In 2024, Volkswagen delivered about 4.8 million cars. These include bestsellers such as the Polo, T-Roc, T-Cross, Golf, Tiguan and Passat as well as the successful all-electric models of the ID. family. About 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen around the world. With its ACCELERATE strategy, the company is consistently driving forward its development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.