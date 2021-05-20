Whittlebury, UK, Thursday 13 May 2021; We are delighted to announce Omologato as an Official Race Series Partner of the Pirelli Ferrari formula classic series and Official Watch Partner of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain.

This new agreement will burst into life on the 15th and 16th of May 2021 when the PFfc series commences at Brands Hatch, as the Official Support series to the Ferrari Challenge UK and will see the debut of the Omologato logo on the front wings of all Ferraris in the Club’s classic series. Our competitors will also be vying for the newly-created end of season Omologato Trophy and presentation watch.

The PFfc covers Ferrari tipos from the 1970s to the 1990s including 308 GT4s, 328s, 355 Challenge, even a spectacular 550 Maranello and perfectly encapsulates the spirit of close, committed racing. The calendar covers the key UK circuits and an overseas round at Spa-Francorchamps as well as the Club’s own Ferrari Club Competizione event at Croft Circuit on the 26th and 27th of June.

Announcing the new partnership, Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain Chairman Christian Mineeff commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Omologato to the Ferrari Owners’ Club and specifically our Pirelli Ferrari formula classic series where the shared passion for racing between our drivers and Omologato will be brought to life on track. As Official Watch Partner to the Ferrari Owners Club, Omologato will be represented at our flagship events, in our publication, Ferrari magazine and with unique experiences for our members.”

“I’m delighted to be working with the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain,” added Omologato Founder Shami Kalra. “I’m a motorsport fan to the core and to be involved with such a prestigious partnership is an absolute pleasure. Our announcement coincides with the launch of our Maranello California ’57 watch, which celebrates the year the legendary 250 California GT was launched.”

2021 Pirelli Ferrari formula classic calendar: