One month to go: Birmingham businesses invited to apply for free business Accelerator The programme has helped business across the region grow and further their business ambitions

Applications for the NatWest Accelerator programme close in one month on the 18th August NatWest is inviting ambitious entrepreneurs and business owners to apply for a place on its Accelerator programme. With just one month left until applications close on 18th August, the bank is encouraging applications to its fully funded support programme for businesses looking to scale and succeed. Successful applicants will benefit from full use of NatWest’s modern coworking space in the city centre of Birmingham, as well as access to a calendar of networking events and one-to-one coaching.

Since its launch, the programme has empowered businesses across Birmingham and includes a Digital Accelerator, which offers a virtual programme of support to entrepreneurs based across the country.

Harinder Kunor, Regional Eco-System Manager at NatWest, added: “We are champions of local entrepreneurial talent and want to give all business owners the tools they need to scale and succeed.

“We’re currently accepting applications for our next cohort, and we’re excited to welcome the best and brightest businesses into our hubs, as well as our virtual community.”

The NatWest Accelerator programme supports and empowers entrepreneurs across the UK to scale their businesses to the next level, offering one-to-one coaching, a calendar of thought leadership and events, access to a network of like-minded peers, and full-time use of a modern coworking space.

Based out of the bank’s state-of-the-art city centre offices, the programme is currently accepting applicants for its next intake. Ambitious business owners are invited to apply here before applications close one month from today on 18th August.

