It is only one month to go until Unblocktober – the sixth year of the world’s first national campaign and awareness month to improve the health of our drains, sewers, watercourses and seas.

Beginning in October, the campaign is driven by the British public and aims to continue to improve the health of our drains and reduce the environmental impact of our waste water. Launched by drainage experts Lanes Group in 2019, the annual campaign calls on both individuals and businesses to take the Unblocktober pledge.

This means promising to keep potentially harmful waste materials out of your drains for the whole month.

This includes any of the following products:

Cooking oil – pre or post-cooking

Margarine

Butter

Lard

Cooking sauces and condiments

Food – even crumbs

Wet wipes

Face masks

Period products

Nappies

Condoms

Cotton buds

Contact lenses

Bandages and plasters

Razor blades

Dental floss

Rubber gloves

Jacob Larkin, spokesperson for Unblocktober, said: “It is one month until Unblocktober 2024 starts and this means we need to get ready to make a huge effort to improve our drainage habits! With some huge plans for 2024, we are excited to be continuing to work together with the British public to help to save our sewers and seas.

We have poured harmful substances down our drains for too long which has led to the formation of huge fatbergs which can clog our sewers, making them less efficient than they should be and costing huge sums of money to remove. Inefficiencies in our sewer system can cause huge environmental damage and have significant ecological effects, increasing pollution in our waterways.

“We must continue to reduce the environmental impact of our drainage use and improve the overall health of our waterways.”

For more information on the campaign and how to get involved, visit: https://www.unblocktober.org/

