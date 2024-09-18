Unblocktober announces Name the Whale competition

Unblocktober has announced the launch of their ‘Name the Whale’ competition as part of the 2024 Unblocktober campaign.

Unblocktober is a revolutionary month-long initiative that was created in 2019 by Lanes Group and is entirely driven by the British public. It takes place in October and aims to enhance the health of our drains, sewers, watercourses and seas. The initiative promotes taking the Unblocktober promise, which involves pledging to keep potentially harmful waste materials out of one’s drains for the whole month.

The “Name the Whale” competition is a new way for families to get involved with Unblocktober’s mission to protect the environment. Unblcoktober is inviting parents and children to get their thinking caps on and submit a name for the Unblocktober campaign’s mascot, the Unblocktober Whale.

Alongside naming the whale, children can unleash their artistic talents by colouring in the whale’s official artwork, a fun way to engage with the Unblocktober campaign and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Here’s how the competition works:

Got to this link: https://www.unblocktober.org/blog/introducing-our-name-whale-competition

Submit a name: think of a unique and meaningful name for the Unblocktober whale that reflects the campaign’s commitment to protecting our sewers and seas.

Get creative: download the whale colouring sheet from our website and let your imagination run wild. Whether you choose bold colours or intricate designs, this is your chance to show off your artistic skills.

Enter your submission: scroll down to submit your name suggestion and upload your completed artwork using our simple online form.

Jacob Larkin, the spokesperson for Unblocktober said: “We would encourage everyone to get involved in the Name the Whale competition. It is a wonderful way to engage children in environmental issues, teaching them about sustainability through a creative and interactive experience. It is more than just a fun activity – it’s a chance to contribute to a larger cause and raise awareness about the importance of protecting our drains, sewers and seas from harmful waste.”

“This competition offers families a unique opportunity to be part of a nationwide movement that’s making a real difference. When you submit a name for the whale, you’re adding your voice to a community committed to preserving our environment. Plus, if your name suggestion is chosen, it could become a lasting symbol of the Unblocktober campaign!”

For more information on the campaign and how to get involved, visit: https://www.unblocktober.org/