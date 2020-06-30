As athletes, our relationship with movement is as vital as the breath we take. Training, exercise — it all boils down to how we perceive movement. If we enjoy a specific workout, we tend to revisit it often or even incorporate it into our daily routine. If we vehemently oppose an activity, it’s anything but integral to our lifestyle.
At Nike, we know that kids are Made to Play, but are they made to train?
The short answer is yes.
A natural evolution from providing individuals and families with the digital resources they need to stay active indoors via NTC Premium (a U.S. subscription-based service, now accessible at no charge, that includes studio-style streaming workouts, progressive training programs and expert tips from elite Nike Master Trainers), Nike has now expanded its collection of training resources with six new workouts for families of young athletes.
The programming collection furthers the company’s aim to help children cultivate a healthy relationship with movement so that living healthy becomes a sustainable part of their lives.
Take it from Nike Master Trainer Brian Nunez, whose 7-year-old daughter, Bella, guides children through NTC kids programming like “Animal Party,” “Jungle Adventure,” “Mini Training Camp” and more.
“Motion creates emotion for athletes of all ages and abilities,” says Nunez. “And when we can create enough momentum from the standpoint of building confidence, having fun and feeling good — now we’ve got the chance to build something sustainable.”
Ranging from 13 to 22 minutes, the workouts are appropriate for kids ages 5 and up and incorporate key movement patterns, such as squatting, lunging, pushing, pulling and more. But instead of a traditional squat, kids are training via exercises like leap-frogging to make movement for kids (and parents) seem more like playtime than a chore.
“Nike is continuing its commitment to offer kids access to the positive impact play and sport provide,” says Nunez. “And what I love most about this project is that we get another opportunity to plant more seeds to shift a generation’s relationship with movement.”
