As athletes, our relationship with movement is as vital as the breath we take. Training, exercise — it all boils down to how we perceive movement. If we enjoy a specific workout, we tend to revisit it often or even incorporate it into our daily routine. If we vehemently oppose an activity, it’s anything but integral to our lifestyle.

At Nike, we know that kids are Made to Play, but are they made to train?

The short answer is yes.

A natural evolution from providing individuals and families with the digital resources they need to stay active indoors via NTC Premium (a U.S. subscription-based service, now accessible at no charge, that includes studio-style streaming workouts, progressive training programs and expert tips from elite Nike Master Trainers), Nike has now expanded its collection of training resources with six new workouts for families of young athletes.

The programming collection furthers the company’s aim to help children cultivate a healthy relationship with movement so that living healthy becomes a sustainable part of their lives.