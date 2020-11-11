Did you know that there is fossilised evidence of human gambling endeavours from way back in history? In fact, some of the discoveries made by gambling historians point to the practise of gambling being done by our very earliest human ancestors, tens of thousands of years before the birth of Christ. Now, that is pretty mental, right? But you cannot also say you’re surprised why people gamble; we all know how much we love to gamble!

Of course, to say that a genuine certified gambling industry existed back then would be completely false, however by the time you get to the Ancient Greek and Roman period there certainly was a rudimentary kind of gambling industry in existence. In any case, it wasn’t until the 20th century that the gambling industry properly took off, and then in the 21st century it went into overdrive. The reason why? Online slots of course! Read ahead for an exploration into online slots role in the gambling industry.

The gambling industry before online slots

Obviously the gambling industry was going very strong before the emergence of online slots, with casinos in places like Las Vegas in particular becoming absolutely gargantuan over the course of the 20th century. Seriously, you would not believe the size of some of the casino complexes in the desert city, it is not uncommon to have zoos, rollercoasters and performance arenas in Las Vegas casinos!

And it wasn’t just casino gambling that was a part of the worldwide gambling industry, as things like sports betting were, and continue to be, an essential part of the industry.

Early success of modern online slots

Slot machines enjoyed rampant success from pretty much the first moment they were created by a man named Charles D. Fey right at the end of the 19th Century. In fact, the super casinos of Las Vegas actually have slot machines to thank for a lot of their success throughout the 20th century, as gamblers were enthralled by this new and exciting casino game.

So it should come as no surprise then that online slots were immediately pretty successful upon their release in the early 200s. Gamblers had been waiting for the slots to appear online, and they were not disappointed when developers such as Eyecon and NetEnt first started churning out their online slot titles.

Effect of mobile slots on the gambling industry

It really did not take long for online slots to become the driving force behind pretty much the entire gambling industry, however this was a fact well and truly confirmed when mobile slots first came about. The effect on the industry that these games had was truly monumental, with gamblers now able to spin those reels from anywhere they find themselves.

Future role of online slots on the gambling industry

As online slots continue to get better and better we expect their importance within the gambling industry to increase exponentially. Just you wait until virtual reality slots hit the market, for example, it could change everything!