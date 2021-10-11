Citroën to provide electric vehicle subscription service Onto with a fleet of 300 New ë-C4s in the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ specification.

With the first vehicles available in October, customers will be able to benefit from Citroën’s 100% electric compact hatchback, capable of up to 217 miles (WLTP).

New Citroën ë-C4 provides customers with optimum comfort levels thanks to Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension and Advanced Comfort® seats providing a refined driving experience.

For more information on New ë-C4 please visit the following link

To secure a New ë-C4 through the Onto subscription service please visit the following link

Citroën has partnered with Onto, the all-inclusive electric car subscription service, to provide a fleet of 300 new ë-C4 100%-electric vehicles. The cars, which all feature the range-topping and best-selling ‘Shine Plus’ trim, will be available to Onto customers from October.

Onto was founded in 2017 with the goal of accelerating EV adoption and offering a sustainable, flexible and affordable alternative to traditional car ownership. The service has since gained more than 3,000 active subscribers, with these customers soon able to gain access to New Citroën ë-C4 through the Onto scheme. Through a monthly subscription, customers get the latest EVs with insurance, 1000 miles per month, servicing and maintenance, and charging at over 11,000 points included.

New Citroën ë-C4 forms part of the electrification strategy for the Citroën brand, where it will provide electrified variants across each model in the range by 2025. The compact hatchback features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 136hp and 260Nm of torque. The efficient powertrain delivers a range of up to 217-miles (WLTP) and supports CCS rapid charging, which comes as standard on all models and enables an 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes on a 100kW rapid charger.

New ë-C4 benefits from Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® programme, offering all-round comfort with a focus on every aspect of on-board well-being. As standard, New ë-C4 enjoys Citroën’s innovative Advanced Comfort® Suspension using hydraulic bump stops that better control compression and rebound on uneven surfaces to deliver a “magic carpet ride.” The Advanced Comfort® programme also includes seats featuring high-density foam and a thick 15mm upper layer of textured foam to ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

Rob Jolly CEO and co-founder of Onto, said: “Citroën is a fantastic brand and we’re delighted to be able to offer their New ë-C4 to our customers. Citroen’s strategy to provide an electric model of each car they manufacture is a great step for the EV industry. We love to offer our customers flexibility and choice when it comes to choosing their car and we’re excited to bring this new model on board – one that we’re certain will be a popular addition.”

The 300 New ë-C4s 100%-electric models joining Onto’s fleet of vehicles are in top-spec ‘Shine Plus’ trim, which includes, LED headlights, Citroën’s premium HiFi system, black ‘Siena’ leather and textile upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel as well as a host of other features including Citroën Connect Nav, colour reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors. This trim level also comes with four USB sockets and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

With a suite of driving assistance technologies, including Highway Driver Assist – a level two semi-autonomous driving system – New ë-C4 creates a serene and safe driving experience. Other features include the advanced Active Safety Brake with video and radar technology, Speed Limit Information and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Blind Spot Detection. This serenity is amplified further on New ë-C4, which adds all the benefits of ë-Comfort thanks to its electric powertrain: silence, smoothness, ease and pleasure of use.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “We’re thrilled that Onto is adding 300 New ë-C4s to its fleet – subscribers to the company’s service will love New ë-C4’s striking design and cosseting ride as well as the strong level of equipment on our bestselling ‘Shine Plus’ trim level. Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® technology perfectly complements the electric powertrain for a serene driving experience that makes New ë-C4 a great choice for those looking for a practical, stylish and comfortable electric car.”

For more information on New ë-C4 please visit the following link

To secure a New ë-C4 through the Onto subscription service please visit the following link