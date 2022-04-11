TYNESIDE technology consultancy Opencast reaches a milestone in its charitable activities this spring as it passes the £100,000 mark in donations to charity.

The charitable commitment is part of the company’s ’10 good things’ initiative, devised and led by the Opencast team to coincide with the company’s 10th anniversary.

The ’10 good things’ also include a team vote on which 10 charities will benefit this year from the company’s donation from its profits. Opencast will announce the results of that team vote shortly.

Previous Opencast donations made in 2020 and 2021 have supported no fewer than 17 charities located in the North East.

Other ‘10 good things’ during 2022 include fundraisers through five-a-side football and sponsored walks, and a big push on individual fundraising efforts, volunteering and payroll giving.

The full list of Opencast’s 10 good things is set out below.

Welcoming the ‘10 good things’ initiative, Opencast’s head of learning and culture Sheena Widdowfield – who also leads the company’s charity working group – said: “I am proud that in this our 10th year that our people have decided to focus so strongly on supporting charity.

“One of the company’s core values is ‘making a difference’. That means that as a business we want to make a positive impact on society, whether it is through skills development, diversity and inclusion, accessibility – or charity giving. Our people’s strong desire to support charities in our 10th year – including by giving up their time – reflects all of our commitment to making a real difference.”

Opencast’s ‘10 good things’ for 2022

1 Five-a-side fundraising

Opencast footballers lace up for Stonewall.

2 Ukraine Crisis appeal

Thousands raised for the British Red Cross appeal, with more support for Ukraine to come.



3 £100,000 in charitable donations

Opencast and our people reach a milestone in our support for good causes to date.



4 10 causes that matter

Opencast people vote for 10 charities the company should support through its with-profits donations.



5 Walk This May

Charity walks, runs and hikes wherever Opencast people are on the weekend of 21-22 May.

6 1000 hours given to volunteer

Opencast people can take a day off every year to help out with a charitable cause that matters.



7 Match fund £10,000 individual fundraising

Opencast matches individual fundraising efforts by our people pound for pound up to £250 per head.



8 £10,000 through give as you earn

Payroll giving is a tax efficient way to give to charities, and our people are signing up.



9 Family fundraising day

Children and partners will join us for a family fundraiser this summer.



10 Record attempt

We’re asking our people to come up with a record-breaking idea, which they will then attempt to execute!