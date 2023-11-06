Orbis Support Gets Five out of Five

Orbis Receives Outstanding Marks from CQC for Exceptional Care Services

North Shields care providers Orbis Support has been awarded outstanding marks in all areas of its care services following a rigorous inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Nigel Devine from Orbis was delighted with the rating which he believes is rare to achieve outstanding grades in all areas.

“It really is unheard of to get marked as everything outstanding, but this achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the entire Orbis team. I’m very proud of them all, “he said.

The CQC inspection, which took place earlier this year, was one of the most thorough assessments in Orbis’s history, lasting four weeks. After months of anticipation, the organisation received the highly coveted “Outstanding” rating in every single area of its work.

Orbis was assessed on several key criteria, including safety, level of care provided, effectiveness, responsiveness, and leadership. The CQC also examined the impact of Orbis’s services on the lives of those they support and evaluated the organisation’s transparency and accountability.

What sets Orbis apart is its unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities and adults with autism. The CQC inspectors spent time speaking with both staff and the people Orbis supports, as well as their families and referring parties. This comprehensive approach ensured that the assessment truly reflected the quality of care and support provided.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Orbis hosted a grand celebration. The entire team, including the individuals supported and their families, came together to mark this exceptional milestone. Orbis also extended its gratitude to its dedicated staff by providing them with a well-deserved bonus and throwing a party in their honour.

Orbis is more than just a care provider; it is an integral part of the North Shields community. The organisation sponsors various community events, and it has recently stepped up its commitment by sponsoring “Christmas at the Cathedral,” an event organized by the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. This decision was driven by a personal connection to the cause, as Nigel had a family member who battled cancer.

The “Christmas at the Cathedral” event holds a special place in the heart of Orbis, not only for its connection to the Bobby Robson Foundation but also for the magical atmosphere it creates during the holiday season. Orbis is proud to be a part of this festive celebration and I’ll be taking a number of our staff and clients to the event.”