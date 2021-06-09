Orchard Care Homes, a leading provider of senior living in the UK, with care homes in the North of England and the Midlands, has been shortlisted in the 2021 Care Home Awards.

In association with Care Home Management, the Care Home Awards are an annual celebration of excellence and innovation across the care home sector in the UK and benchmarks for innovation and excellence in care business management, care operations and delivery of service, as well as for leading suppliers to the sector.

Orchard has been announced as a finalist in the Best Smaller Care Home Group (up to 25 homes) and the “Best for Recruitment, Motivation and Staff Retention” categories. A panel of senior level judges from across the care sector will now decide the winners in each category. COVID-19 restrictions permitting, a face-to-face lunch and awards ceremony will take place on Friday 10th September in the Grosvenor House Hotel ballroom, Park Lane, London.

Hayden Knight, CEO of Orchard Care Homes, acknowledged the recent announcement, saying “In a particularly difficult environment over the past 12 months, we are delighted to be recognised as a front-runner for this prestigious award. Without a dedicated team of professionals across our homes and a Senior Leadership Team devoted to delivering the highest level of care, this would not have been possible.”