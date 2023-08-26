Order books open for limited-edition Volkswagen Polo GTI

Polo GTI Edition 25 celebrates quarter of a century of Polo GTI models

Just 350 models available in the UK – on sale from 3 August for £31,295

Exclusive anniversary equipment included alongside classic GTI features

Milton Keynes – It’s a quarter of a century since Volkswagen first added the iconic letters ‘GTI’ to a Polo – and now a new limited-edition version is going on sale to celebrate the milestone.

Just 2,500 Polo GTI Edition 25 models will be available worldwide – including 350 heading to the UK. All the classic GTI hallmarks are included – red brake calipers and trim strips, a honeycomb design on the radiator grille and chrome-plated tailpipes – but the Polo GTI Edition 25 also comes with exclusive anniversary equipment such as 18-inch black gloss Adelaide alloy wheels, a black roof and black exterior mirrors, all of which enhance the car’s sporty appearance.

The interior is equipped as standard with premium sport seats in perforated black-red leather, finished with stitched GTI logos, and black gloss decorative trim with red GTI lettering. Owners will be reminded that their vehicles are among a limited number by a ‘One of 2,500’ logo on the sill panel trim.

The IQ.Light LED matrix headlights that have already dazzled many owners of other Volkswagens – but crucially not oncoming drivers – are also included.

The powerful 2.0-litre 207 PS TSI engine propels the front-wheel drive Polo GTI Edition 25 from zero to 62 mph in just 6.5 seconds. In addition, the model is equipped with specially tuned sports suspension, which lowers the body by 15 millimetres compared with the standard Polo model, and works with the electronic differential lock XDS for the outstanding driving dynamics, improved traction and precise handling that are typical of GTI models.

The Polo GTI Edition 25 is available in Ascot Grey as well the classic GTI colours: Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic and Smoke Grey Metallic.

The 350 UK models also come equipped with mobile phone preparation with inductive charging, keyless locking and starting with Safelock, heated front seats and a rear-view camera. They are priced £31,295 RRP on the road, including VAT, and can be snapped up at Volkswagen Retailers with a £1,500 deposit contribution and 6.9-per-cent personal contract plan from Volkswagen Financial Services.

See the Volkswagen press release published in May for full specification details and a look back at the history of the Polo GTI.

