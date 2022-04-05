Pacifica Appliance Services, which is part of Pacifica Group, has expanded its UK employed engineer footprint with the acquisition of Highland Appliance Services.

The deal is part of an ambitious buy-and-build strategy as County Durham-based Pacifica aims to consolidate the appliance repair sector and is currently identifying other companies that could join the business.

Inverness-based Highland Appliance Services has more than 30 years’ home appliances experience. Located on the Smithton Industrial Estate, the business specialises in the repair of leading brands including AEG, Zanussi, Electrolux, Beko, Neff, Bosch, Siemens, Lamona, Smeg and Domestic and General. It covers the whole of the Highlands, Strathspey and Moray.

The largest independent appliance repair company in the UK, Pacifica undertakes more than 350,000 repairs every year and employs in excess of 240 engineers.

Pacifica partners with major manufacturer brands such as AEG, Zanussi, Electrolux, Sony, Hisense, Hoover Candy, Haier, Servis, Electra, Howdens (Lamona), LG, CDA, Miele and Liebherr along with major retailers, such as Argos, Shop Direct and Buy It Direct as well as the UK’s largest insurance companies to provide technical service desk, spare parts fulfilment and repair services across the UK.

Highland Appliance Services is the latest business to join Pacifica Appliance Services following Midlands-based DAC Ltd and Suffolk-based TK Garnham & Sons, which covers the East and South East of England.

Kevin Brown, chief executive of Pacifica Group, said: “Highland Appliance Services is a perfect fit with the Pacifica business and ethos as we expand our commercial reach and customer base across the UK.

“It has an impressive reputation, with highly skilled technicians and a committed office-based team. It shares our focus on quality customer service and continual development of expertise in appliance repair. This deal complements and underpins what we offer across a wider geographical area as part of our ambitious plans for growth.

“We are actively progressing our buy-and-build strategy and are looking to establish relationships with businesses like Highland Appliance Services that would benefit from being part of Pacifica.”

David Macfadyen of Highland Appliance Services, which employs four field engineers and two office-based staff, said: “We have been trading for more than three decades and have built-up a loyal client base by providing excellent levels of service and care.

“Customers old and new will benefit from the enhanced and strengthened offering created by Highland Appliance Services becoming part of one of the largest and most respected businesses of its kind in the UK.”