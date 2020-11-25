Staff at a North East packaging firm are celebrating after a year of growth has led to the appointment of new team members and a move to a new HQ.

Returnable Packaging Services (RPS) collects and supplies wooden pallets from across the UK, as well as offering a recycling service for wooden packaging waste.

Earlier this year, the firm moved to a £3m, three-acre purpose-built site in Eaglescliffe, Teesside, and invested in new equipment, including a state-of-the-art shredder and pallet roller systems.

The company has also recently taken on four new members of staff; three warehouse operatives to meet the growing volume of pallet collections, and an HGV driver to support the nationwide delivery and collection service.

Additionally, RPS has hired an accounts assistant apprentice, working primarily in the finance department.

Managing director Gary Hudson said: “While 2020 has been a challenging year, business has never been better for RPS, and I’m delighted to be able to take on five new team members during a difficult time for job-seekers.

“Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, we were pleased to be able to play our part to support the construction industry by offering free collections for companies in the DL and TS postcodes from March until the scheme ended in October.

“Thanks to the increased capacity at the new site, we’ve also increased pallet collection volumes, including contracts for new national distribution centres that recently opened in the North East, and this has allowed to reinvest in our site and our team.”

As well as the new premises and equipment, RPS has continued to invest in its staff, providing regular training opportunities and developing a Pallet Academy to reward employees for their expertise, commitment and high standard of work.

Eve Dixon, RPS accounts assistance apprentice said: “It is a great opportunity to be employed by RPS as an apprentice Accounts Assistant. The flexibility to learn on the job whilst studying at college is brilliant and I already feel part of a fantastic team.”

Gary added: “I’m extremely proud of the way the whole RPS team has developed this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings.”

