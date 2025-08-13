Parkers launches new campervan section to meet surging demand

Expert reviews, buying guides and practical tips for first-timers and vanlifers alike

• New campervan hub goes live on Parkers

• Packed with real-world insight and jargon-free guidance

• Designed to demystify a booming market and support buyers

Parkers has launched a brand-new section dedicated to campervans, featuring expert reviews, buying guides and honest advice for anyone exploring life on the road. From affordable used Transporters to £150,000 bespoke builds, the new content hub helps buyers cut through the noise and make smart, informed choices.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or upgrading your current setup, Parkers is here to guide you with practical, jargon-free advice – all from the same trusted editorial team behind the UK’s most user-focused car reviews. The launch includes 25 new or updated pages, packed with real-world tips and insights from campervan specialist Graham King, a seasoned motoring journalist and vanlife enthusiast.

Search interest in campervans has exploded – with eight times more people Googling them in 2024 than a decade ago. UK sales of new motor caravans surged 35% last year to over 16,000 units, with Volkswagen alone shifting nearly 5,000 Californias. With more than 1.5 million campervan owners in the UK – half of them under 35 – demand shows no signs of slowing.

The next big shift is already underway. While fully electric campervans remain rare, interest is accelerating – and manufacturers are beginning to respond. Volkswagen’s next-generation California will be available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time, bridging the gap between traditional diesel models and a cleaner, greener future.

Straight-talking advice for every type of buyer

The new Parkers campervan section is designed to simplify a complex market. From payloads to pop-tops, layouts to legislation – it’s all explained in plain English. Whether you want a small car-based camper or a luxurious long-wheelbase motorhome, there’s something here for every lifestyle and budget.

If you’ve ever dreamed of packing up and heading for the hills, you’re not alone. But campervans are a major investment – and choosing the right one can be daunting. Parkers is here to make that easier.

This new section is built around the needs of real-world buyers, not influencers or Instagram fantasies. From how to buy used, to the best layouts for families, to which base vehicle suits your needs – it’s all covered with clarity and care.

And for current owners, the advice doesn’t stop once you’ve bought. From upgrades to maintenance, storage to road trips, our growing content library will help you get more from your vanlife journey.

Campervan expert Graham King said: ‘Buying one can be overwhelming – there’s a lot of jargon, a lot of variation, and a lot of money at stake. What we’ve done at Parkers is simplify that world and give people the confidence to buy the right van for them, whether it’s new or used.’

Parkers Editor, Keith Adams, added: ‘I’ve always had a soft spot for campervans. My first experience was in a beige, wood-trimmed Talbot Express that became part of the family. There’s something undeniably freeing about having your home on wheels.

‘But they’re also complex, pricey and often misunderstood. That’s why we’re backing this new section – to bring proper advice, not Instagram fluff. Graham’s doing a brilliant job cutting through the hype with hands-on insight and real-world testing. And we’re only just getting started.’

Explore the new section here:

www.parkers.co.uk/campervans